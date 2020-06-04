Venezuelan footballer Josef Martínez became MVP of the MLS | Andy Lyons / .
Venezuelan footballer Josef Martínez, current striker for Atlanta United, has had a golden era in MLS, especially when he broke the record for most goals in the 2018 season with 31 goals and became the league’s MVP.
In addition to a growth in his professional career, this recognition earned him more followers, who follow his professional career in detail. Next, we will count five curious facts that many did not know about the Venezuelan attacker.
1. He is a baseball fan
Despite being a great footballer, Josef is a lover of another sport: baseball. In an interview he jokingly said: “I am a frustrated baseball player. I support the Braves and my brother Ender Inciarte “.
2. He comes from a football-loving family
Josef Martínez has had a great influence on the part of his father and grandfather to love football. “My grandfather and my father played, not professionally, but they played several tournaments,” he said in an interview.
3. One day he ended up in the hospital for eating powdered milk
Her grandmother told an anecdote that was funny because she didn’t get older. As a child, the athlete loved to eat powdered milk. Once he did not measure the consequences and ended up in the hospital. Fortunately, nothing bad happened.
4. At 13 he tried himself as a footballer in Argentina
He did internships with Lanús and Estudiantes La Plata
Before debuting in professional soccer in his native country, Josef Martínez practiced at just 13 years old at two clubs in Argentina: Estudiantes de La Plata and Lanús.
5. He was raised by his grandmother
Josef Martínez was raised by his grandmother, since his parents worked all day when he was little. She also took care of her brothers. Her grandmother is one of the most important people in her life. When asked in a CNN interview who had transformed his life, he did not hesitate a second to mention it.