Manu is a historical figure in the Spurs | Matteo Marchi / .
Throughout his career, Argentine basketball player Manu Ginobili has had many anecdotes as an NBA player. Here we review the five most curious, starting with the moment of distraction he had when he was selected by San Antonio Spurs, the team with which he shone in the NBA, in the Draft of 99.
1. He was asleep when he was cast in Draft 1999
One of the most curious, unusual and even funny facts about Manu was that he was sleeping when he was chosen by the San Antonio Spurs in 57th place during the 1999 NBA Draft. The Argentine was very tired after a game against Brazil and He also considered that he was not going to be chosen, so he went to sleep. An assistant had to wake him up to break the news.
2. He is a fan of Sting
Look at the file that @manuginobili filled out in ’95! At 18 years old.
WHAT A FIND! (thanks Vero Kraft)
Weakness: High, Sympathetic?
Musical Group: The Police
In another life, what would you like to be ?: Paloma
Fear: To be alone.
Nickname: Manu or Sepito
Food: Chicken with fries pic.twitter.com/JEZCCRAztQ
– InfoManu (@InfoManu) July 24, 2018
The escort is a Sting fan, and his favorite band of course is The Police. This was revealed in a technical file that went viral on the Internet completed by Manu himself in 1995 at 18 years old.
3. His brothers also dedicated themselves to basketball
Manu Ginobili, along with his brothers, had a poster of Michael Jordan with which he measured his height? pic.twitter.com/jLX1lTw6MR
– The NBA Monster (@TheNBAMonster) July 18, 2017
His older brothers, Leandro and Sebastián also dedicated themselves professionally to basketball.
4. Would have liked to be a mathematician
On one occasion he said that if he had not been involved in basketball, he would have liked to venture into mathematics. He loves astronomy and is very curious.
5. He is not one of his son Luca’s five favorite players
Manu told in 2018 a fun anecdote with his son Luca. When the boy was three years old he asked him who were his five NBA favorites. As Ginobili told in a tweet, the list was made up of Danny Green, Vince Carter, Michael Jordan, Bryn Forbes and Lamarcus Aldridge. “You are the sixth, Dad,” he would have said.