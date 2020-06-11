Manu is a historical figure in the Spurs | Matteo Marchi / .

Look at the file that @manuginobili filled out in ’95! At 18 years old.

WHAT A FIND! (thanks Vero Kraft)

Weakness: High, Sympathetic?

Musical Group: The Police

In another life, what would you like to be ?: Paloma

Fear: To be alone.

Nickname: Manu or Sepito

Food: Chicken with fries pic.twitter.com/JEZCCRAztQ

