The iOS14 is finally a reality and came to mark the beginning of the Apple developer world conference, which began with the now traditional Tim Cook keynote, with the difference that this time it was performed in front of a completely empty theater, since The entire WWDC will take place virtually.

In his speech, Tim Cook took the opportunity to address two crucial issues in our current times: the Black Lives Matter movement and the Coronavirus, to later present the arrival of the expected iOS14, the new operating system for iPhones that presents a radical design on the home screen (It is the first modification that has suffered in 13 years) as well as new Widgets, Clips, and tools to make life easier for us. So without further ado we share 5 new functions that you can do on your iPhone with the arrival of the iOS14 scheduled to go out sometime next fall.

Picture in Picture

The most veteran will remember Picture In Picture as the great revolution of televisions, which allowed us to watch two channels simultaneously thanks to this small box that appears on the screen. This feature will allow us to watch videos, movies or television shows through a small screen that will float inside the main screen, a feature that has been available on some other devices such as iPads for a few years and will finally hit the iPhone. .

Widgets

Widgets is a tool that has been in iOS for several years, but now it will reach the home screen to facilitate the “user experience” allowing us to choose, organize and personalize our screen with the most useful information, favorite applications, from the weather , music, podcasts, photos, maps, watches, etc.

This function will allow us to have a better organized screen, and above all to access information more directly, but it will also take advantage of the artificial intelligence of the iPhone to create different widget folders, which can be modified depending on the time of day, your location or the activity you are doing at that time, To make matters worse, it is expected that for the first time, we can add applications developed by third parties to our Widgets folder.

App Clips

Are you one of those who download, download and download apps to only use them once? Clips is the solution to your problems, since it is a new feature that allows you to download just a “clip” of a certain application that you need to use without downloading it completely. An example of this may be, if you are in a Starbucks and need to pay for your coffee, you may not need to download the application, but simply scan a QR code to make the “Clip” that allows you to make the payment in seconds.

The same is true for renting bikes, paying for parking meters, etc. Clips It promises to download only useful snippets of applications that are less than 10MB in weight, for quick and easy action.

Digital Car Key

Opening and starting your car from your phone will not be a big deal with the arrival of the iOS14 that will enable the call Digital Car Key to unlock and start your car. The first model to work with this feature will be the BMW 5 Series model 2021 that will be launched next month, but Apple says it is working on standards with the entire automotive industry so that more and more vehicles have this functionality, which allows you to “share” or “lock” your car keys through iCloud.

Privacy App

Privacy has been an essential pillar for Apple and the iOS14 includes new updates that will allow us to know in greater detail the type of personal information to which our applications are requesting access before using them. Thus, we can know which ones seek to track our location, some type of personal or financial information, in addition to alerting us when any application is using our microphone or camera.

Extra points:

But this is not all so the iOS14 will also have an update (highly anticipated by everyone) in which calls will no longer occupy the entire screen, but we can be on the phone and access our applications or screens easily. In addition, the new operating system will also have a good update for the Maps that will now show charging stations for electric vehicles along their route, new congestion zones, as well as directions and routes for bicycles, warning us how congested they can be. There are the bike lanes that we intend to use, without forgetting tools that we already know like Siri, Home and now, Translate to translate, words, phrases and even conversations in real time.

The new iOS14 will be available sometime in the Fall and the good news is that it will be compatible with the Phone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

and iPhone SE 2016.