5 things to consider before undergoing plastic surgery

More than 18 million people undergo cosmetic surgery in the United States each year, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. And many turn to these experts simply to boost their self-esteem. But, Should external beauty be automatically related to self-esteem? When to have surgery?

“I believe in integral beauty, a combination of inner and outer beauty. Everything is necessary to be happy, they are complementary, ”says Dr. Tania Medina, a plastic surgeon.

In the expert’s opinion, self-esteem has 4 pillars: self-efficacy (what I trust myself), self-concept (what I think of myself), self-image (physical beauty) and self-gratification (what I do to applaud myself for everything I do well). One of the leaders on this issue is Walter Riso, who, precisely, is an inspiration for Dr. Medina.

“We came to this world to be happy. And how? Finding the balance within us. That, definitely, ends up outsourcing ”, he affirms.

“Beauty does not lie in how we see ourselves, but in our spirit, in our soul and in the values ​​with which we handle ourselves,” he adds.

According to the surgeon, patients must be asked two essential questions: for what and for whom do they want to undergo the surgery.

“If they answer that it is because of their boyfriends, then I tell them that they are not prepared. We even send girls to psychological treatment so that first they love each other and then they can have plastic surgery. Surgery is one more tool, not the only one ”, he explains about his experience in cases like this.

Certainly, there are many people dissatisfied with their current physique, and therefore their opportunities are frustrated; they fall into discouragement.

“We all have the right to an opinion about our body! And, of course, to change the things that we find annoying. These changes must always be made from the inside out ”, says the surgeon.

To achieve a comprehensive change that improves self-esteem, the doctor recommends:

1. Know ourselves, understand who we are. And if necessary, seek the help of a coach to start building our inner empire. Nothing grows on the outside if it is not strong on the inside.

2. Put all our life priorities in order. What is the most important thing, what are the objectives and goals for our happiness. Understand that “experiences” are more relevant than “belongings”.

3. Radically change our lifestyle, to banish sedentary lifestyle and bad eating habits forever.

4. Start an in-depth study of our hormones and enzymes. Now it’s time to go to the doctor and speak honestly about what is happening to us. Sometimes physical appearance is simply the visible result of a larger problem.

5. If after all of the above, you feel like modifying any part of your body through surgery, feel free to do so. There are many increasingly advanced ways and procedures that can help you reach your body’s expectations.

