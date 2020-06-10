Diesel cars tend to be more expensive than gasoline-powered cars, not to mention high repair and maintenance costs

Choose a New car It is not easy, you have to evaluate various factors to make a decision. One of the most frequent doubts when starting the process is knowing what type of car we should choose, since it is common to hear the typical phrase “los cars diesel spend less “, however, here we will tell you which questions will help you know if you should choose a vehicle diesel or gasoline.

1. What will the use of the car be?

If the use of the car is going to be mainly on roads, motorways and long trips, diesel is a good option, since its fuel consumption is especially contained in these circumstances.

If the use of the car is going to be fundamentally urban, an engine of gasoline it is a much more recommended option. Urban journeys are by definition shorter, with abundant starts and stops. If the optimum operating temperature is not reached, the diesel engine suffers and greatly shortens the life of its emission control systems, in addition to prematurely clogging the particulate filters.

2. How many kilometers do you plan to cover annually?

The average number that a car travels over the course of a year is approximately 12,000 km. A diesel engine would be a good option if you consider that you are going to travel more than 25,000 km a year approximately.

3. When are you planning to change your car?

If you plan to change your car soon, you should consider getting the most out of it for at least more than 5 years, there is no point in the greater financial outlay of a diesel car, which you are not going to pay for.

The resale value of a diesel car is slightly higher than that of a gasoline car. According to the Diariomotor portal, this effect is more pronounced in young cars, it is diluted from the decade of age.

4. Where do you live?

Consider knowing if environmental plans have been developed in your city in whose sights diesel-powered cars are due to their necessarily higher level of polluting emissions.

In cities such as Barcelona, ​​diesel cars have circulation banned during business hours. It should be noted that the future trend points towards hybrid cars or electrical.

5. Do you drive fast?

Last but not least, you should know that if your driving style is aggressive, you like to press the accelerator fully and feel the adrenaline of speed, you will consume more fuel with gasoline than with diesel. But if consumption is not your No. 1 concern, perhaps the diesel car does not interest you.

**********

