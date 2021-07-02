5 things that make no sense in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe supposes a whole display of investigation in the world of comics and good plot decisions. At least most of them. The intelligence of Kevin Feige’s team is frequently celebrated to build a clean narrative with consistent continuity. Especially after a decade of interconnected movies and rebuilt for something more elaborate.

Of course, it is a large-scale film event and almost unprecedented in the history of cinema. Franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, struggled to create consistent universes. And although all have achieved it to a greater or lesser extent, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the only one that has maintained several stories in parallel to tell a central one. A feat that involves coordination of production teams over the years and great attention to detail.

In Phase 4 that is just beginning, the central premise will delve into time and multiverses, to create a journey between a especially complex plot knot. However, before reaching that point, some plot errors should be corrected. At least to maintain the apparent consistency of the story that is about to be told.

What could be the bugs that could affect whatever happens in Phase 4 that need to be fixed?

The Captain America timeline

Chris Evans would appear in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

In the last scene of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers surprised everyone by coming back as an old man after returning the Infinity Stones. What happened? In Steve’s own words, he decided to “heed Tony Stark’s advice and live a good life.” This leaves a large number of questions to be answered.

In what timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe did that life pass? If we take into account the information that Loki gave us in his first chapter, there is a sacred time line protected by the TVA. Taking into account that information, the question that must be clarified is whether Stevie returned to that line or created a new one.

If first choice: did Stevie live incognito while his other self awakened in the future? Did Peggy allow a younger version of her husband to kiss Sharon? That option could explain the sudden appearance of an elderly Steve to hand over the shield to Sam Wilson.

Now: even the writers of Avengers: Endgame they don’t know very well how to explain the situation. Much worse now that they must deal with Loki’s new information. If it was in another timeline, why was Stevie not stopped by TVA? Why does Mobius assure in the first chapter that all the events that occurred in Endgame were “predicted” by the agency?

Pym Particles: The Paradox of an Impossible Journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel’s Ant-Man. Photo: Zade Rosenthal Marvel 2014

Basically everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame and the most critical moments of phase three, depended on a small movie. Ant Man (2015) went from being a fun curiosity to the center of speculation thanks to Pym particles. Hank Pym’s invention that resulted in the ability to understand the quantum world, saved those missing from the Thanos genocide.

Now, how exactly do the particles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe work? If we stick to Doctor Pym’s explanation, his invention makes it possible to reduce the distance between atoms. “This is, the very texture of reality,” Pym insists to an astonished Scott Lang. The problem is that if that logic is applied to the operation of the invention at all times, we have problems in the quantum realm. The reason? That nothing can be smaller than an atom, nor can you reduce its space if you equalize it in mass. And yes, we know this is not about actual physics, but according to Marvel pseudoscience, at least some things hold up to certain actual theories.

That being the case, what exactly do the Pym particles do? Well, apparently we will need some casual dialogue to explain the dilemma. Because it is not only an unimportant curiosity, but something to keep in mind. With the arrival of the multiverses, the big question of how to travel through them arises again. And without a doubt, it will reach Dr. Pym’s laboratory again.

Thanos and his troubled relationship with the Infinity Stones

For Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012), we already know a few things about Loki and Thanos. Of the first, that all his plans fail due to ambition, clumsiness and his natural capacity for chaos. Of the second, that he is really obsessed with the Infinity Stones of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for obvious reasons.

But in Loki’s first great battle against The Avengers, the god of lies (who has had dealings with Thanos) wears an infinity gem on the Scepter. He does so using it at will and as the driving force behind his plans.

Wait, did Thanos trust a lying vassal not very gifted enough for grand schemes to entrust him with the care of the gem? At that time, it was the first stone that poetry. What’s the point of that?

Was Loki in a different way than what was shown on screen? If so, does that influence the character’s behavior when he runs away from tesseract in hand? Well, we don’t know and it would be ideal if Phase 4 could explain Loki’s use and obsession with stones. Especially now that you know they don’t work outside of your timelines, but inside they do. And that apparently chapters await us with a collection of variants making use of a large number of powers.

That great planet God that nobody remembers

As the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume II (2017) tell us, Ego’s attack was colossal and potentially deadly for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One that spanned planets and even Earth. But for some unclear reason, nobody remembers such a thing!

He doesn’t even remember Captain Marvel, which in theory could have made that excuse for his absence during Thanos’ attack. Neither does anyone on Earth. Not even Nick Fury, who never mentioned the event at any point in any movie!

If Captain Marvel is back, the most logical thing would be for her to explain what kinds of threats may be lurking from outer space. And one of them is, without a doubt, the possibility that God decides that he wants to create life and company in impossible conditions. But how come nobody remembers it?

Doctor Strange and his inexplicable timeline within the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel

Let’s see, things are even more complicated here in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Avengers: Endgame, in 2012 Ancestral tells Bruce Banner that Doctor Strange is a few years away from arriving. He tells him that he will be the “best of all” and blindly trusts his decision to hand over the time stone. But apparently there is a considerable temporary rupture that is not explained much before or after. That, regardless of what Ancestral contradicts herself, apparently because he wants to, in the short conversation with Bruce.

Since Strange’s source film does not indicate otherwise, we all assume that the events occur in 2016. But then, in one of the central scenes, they show X-rays of Pangborn, in which we see he suffered the accident in 2014. If we count It took him six years to walk and then meet Strange. Don’t we have a few years to spare?

As if that wasn’t enough Ancestral already describes him then as the “most powerful magician, the best of us”. Which could be credible if she doesn’t contradict herself. In Derrickson’s film the character makes it clear that she is not sure that Strange is a good wizard prospect for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

