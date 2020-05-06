Welcome to our Tips for Motorists guide, where you will find tips and advice for safer driving on the road.

Many of the people have a garage at home, this can be a place where things for the car are stored, even many people occupy these spaces to work in their cars and this makes it a special place for most people.

It is not new that impeccable cars with professional modifications are manufactured in the owners’ garage, where they worked for months on their vehicles to have them in a spectacular way.

In most garages many things of all kinds are kept, but there are things that are essential to have, things that all garages must have. That is why here we leave you five things that can not be missing in your garage to have your car always ready.

Tools

A basic tool kit including wrenches, interchangeable bit screwdriver, cross bit and flathead screwdriver, mechanic tweezers, pressure tweezers, bit and nose pliers, cross wrench and a ratchet kit with dies is added, hammer, hydraulic jack, gasoline can, funnel set, trays, and a battery charger would be ideal.

With this tool you can solve most of the basic repairs that your car requires.

If you like working in your car, you will need more tools depending on the work being done.

Extinguisher

The car or motorcycle has many flammable liquids that can cause disasters. It is advisable to have a fire extinguisher to be forewarned.

Cleaning products.

A kit that includes everything you need to keep your car clean and protected from all climates.

Do not forget the body sponges and wheels, special cloths, buckets, washing shampoo, wax, tow, upholstery soap and, if possible, a vacuum cleaner for the interior.

Pressure washer

A pressurized water machine will make the job of washing your car and garage much easier and faster.

First aid kit

It would be very good gauze, adhesive bands, bandages, alcohol, scissors and some sanitizing liquid.

These are the basics that you cannot miss to be prepared in case you have an accident while working in your car.

