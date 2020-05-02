One of the most striking Mexican forwards of the moment is José Juan Macías, who is expected to be the next prospect to play in Europe and have a great development, something that not only believe in Mexico because the English magazine World soccer He even compared it to the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who plays for Barcelona and has also had a valuable career at both club and national team level.

Here are five things that the Aztec and Charrúa have in common:

They started in lower categories of the selection

The two began their walk with the national team in lower categories. The Chivas youth squad received his first call with the Sub-18 in April 2017, where he participated in the “Chang An Ford Cup International Youth Football Tournament”, debuting with a hat-trick before Tajikistan. Already in March 2018 he had the opportunity to play with the U20 against Brazil. He was also part of the staff that attended the Sub 20 world from the United States, scoring a double Nicaragua.

In the case of the South American, in 2007 he traveled with his country to the U-20 World Cup held in Canada, playing a total of four matches, garnering two goals and one assist, apart from which he was also chosen for the London 2012 Olympics, where he did not score in three duels, only one pass.

They have marked the national teams of Oman and Brazil

During his participation in the “Chang An Ford Cup International Youth Football Tournament” with the U-18, JJ was in charge of scoring a goal for the representative of Oman in the 3-1 victory; Later, with the U-20, he pierced the nets in the 1-1 tie with Brazil.

Regarding the Gunfighter, in a friendly match in 2014 he was able to get a double against the Asian team and he was vaccinated by the Scratch du Oro in the 2-2 draw of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Controversial characters

One on the field of play, another outside it. When Macías left Chivas bound for León, he declared that inside the dressing room there were many envies and that several of the weighty men in the dressing room like Carlos Salcido They mentioned that they wanted to block it so as not to excel; Added to this, when he scored a goal with the emerald coat he kissed the shield of the Bajío shirt, which he also did when he returned to the fold and marked the cats.

In the case of Suarez, how to forget those famous bites made on the field of play against his rivals. First, when I was a member of the Ajax, bit on the shoulder to Otman Bakkal of the PSV Eindhoven while they were engrossed in words; when I was playing with him Liverpool his next victim was the Serbian Branislav Ivanovic of the Chelsea, although now on the elbow after clearing a ball; finally, in the 2014 World Cup he attacked the Italian Giorgio Chiellini when his back was turned.

Scorers since youth

The former Liverpool has many individual distinctions in his record, but when he was young he emerged as the greatest network breaker in the Punta Cup 2005, an international youth U18 soccer championship that was held annually in Punta del Este, Uruguay, where he converted twelve goals like his compatriot Martin Cauteruccio, when they both played in the National, playing the final against Barcelona losing 2-1.

In the case of the rojiblanco, he already won the award for top scorer in the First Division of Mexico U17 in 2016 by adding 13 scores, as well as in the International Youth Football Tournament 2017 with six goals and in the U20 Championship CONCACAF 2018 with ten goals.

They won a title with the club that forged them

Without perhaps having had the desired participation, JJ was part of the conquest of the CONCACAF Champions League 2018 because he saw action in the first matches taking advantage of the opportunity of the Argentine coach Matías Almeyda scoring twice in the eighths at Cibao Dominican Republic for the global 7-0.

The Uruguayan established himself a year after his debut with Nacional, but in the 2005-06 season he added twelve goals in 35 First Division games, also helping to clinch the Uruguayan soccer title by scoring 72 points, which is why caught the attention of Groningen from Holland, which took him to the Old Continent.