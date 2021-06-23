5 technological opportunities to continue the summer of AliExpress deals

Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple share the best of the day.

We bring you a new batch of AliExpress Plaza great deals. We do not stop discovering great discounts and coupons to get the best prices on the market. The AliExpress June Promotion He is leaving us many opportunities that we should not miss another day.

Today we want to bring you 5 new gadgets that will make your life even easier, if possible, and that will not make your wallet suffer so much. In addition, with the coupons that we offer you you can buy with even greater discounts.

Remember that these offers end on June 25 at 9:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time)

OnePlus 8: which was a step further on the part of OnePlus, now its price plummets to historical lows. This OnePlus 8 mounts a powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, along with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 4,300 mAh battery with Dash Charge, display AMOLED 6.55 ″ Full HD + with 90Hz refresh rate, 5G mobile technology, NFC, Android 11 newly updated, and 48 megapixel triple rear camera signed by Sony.Smart TV Xiaomi 4S 55 ″: Xiaomi’s smart TV landed and its sales soared. With the release of the new version, the price has dropped significantly. And it is normal, because we are before a television of 55 inches with 4K resolution, dual WiFi connection, Bluetooth, Android TV 9.0, quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB memory internal for apps, 2 speakers 10W RMS, sound Dolby Audio and DTS, and in connections it does not fall short: 3 HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet, AV, 3.5mm Jack and optical sound. There are 2 valid coupons: 43 SUMMERALI Y 58PRM.Xiaomi Mi Watch LiteIf you are looking for a good smartwatch from a recognized brand that does things well, look no further. This Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite stands out for its resistance up to 5 ATM, its Integrated GPS, heart rate monitor, Bluetooth, display with great brightness outdoors, its autonomy of about 9-10 days and its 11 sports modes pre-installed.Samsung QLED Smart TVSamsung’s most beautiful TV to date drops its price dramatically. Take advantage of this great price to get a smart TV with technology QLED, 4K resolution, artificial intelligence that adapts to the original picture and sound, picture enhancement HDR10, and that manages to reproduce up to 100% of the color volume with Quantum dot. In connections, we have 3 HDMI, 2 USB, AV, optical, Ethernet, dual WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.iPhone 12 mini: one of the best-selling phones of each year is undoubtedly the iPhone, and this year we have 4 models available. The smallest one has lowered its price to touch 700 euros on a historic day. We are talking about a high-end smartphone that mounts a Apple A14 processor, along with 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, OLED display 5.4 ″ Full HD +, 2,227 mAh battery, 12 megapixel dual rear camera, connection NFC, 5G mobile technology and iOS 14.

Needless to say, AliExpress has spectacular prices. But if you add to that an extra discount Thanks to these coupons, every day becomes the day of shopping. Take advantage of them until June 25 on selected products.

DIFOOSION3: $ 3 discount on purchases over $ 30.DIFOOSION6: $ 6 discount on purchases over $ 50.DIFOOSION11: $ 11 off on purchases over $ 90.DIFOOSION13: $ 13 discount on purchases over $ 110.DIFOOSION18: $ 18 discount on purchases over $ 150.DIFOOSION23: $ 23 discount on purchases over $ 190.DIFFOOSION: $ 3 discount on purchases over $ 4. Only for new users.4 SUMMERALI: 4 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros.8 SUMMERALI: 8 euros discount on purchases over 50 euros.10 SUMMERALI: 10 euros discount on purchases over 70 euros.15 SUMMERALI: 15 euros discount on purchases over 100 euros.18 SUMMERALI: 18 euros discount on purchases over 120 euros.28 SUMMERALI: 28 euros discount on purchases over 190 euros.43 SUMMERALI: 43 euros discount on purchases over 290 euros.

