5 technological devices to prepare your car for this vacation | Technology

If this vacation you use your car, a caravan or a van to escape a few days of tranquility, you cannot miss these products to make the trip more peaceful.

With good temperatures, summer just around the corner and vaccinations, more and more people are making plans to travel this summer and disconnect from these strange months. If you go on vacation with your car, then this interests you.

Traveling with your car to a tourist spot or just going on vacation driving can be quite exhausting and stressful. If you also do it accompanied, you have to make sure that you are well prepared for whatever it is. So these products are perfect for car trips.

These tech products serve a number of things. So that everyone can entertain themselves in a car, especially on long trips. Also to avoid problems on your trip, for example using dash cameras or a battery to start the car. But also not to get lost with a tablet with GPS and 4G.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

10.4-inch tablet perfect for watching videos or surfing the internet for hours thanks to its 7,040 mAh battery and sound thanks to its 4 speakers.

On a trip by car, caravan or van, entertainment cannot be lacking, especially if you are traveling with the little ones in the house. This cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet from 2020 is perfect for putting videos and for anyone to entertain themselves.

Apart from being a player for movies and series, whether downloaded to its internal storage or with streaming, it can also be used to move around any city since it has GPS and 4G to connect to the internet and view the maps live.

Get the 4G version of this Galaxy Tab A7 for only 255 euros at Amazon with free shipping.

4G Router TP-Link M7200

This portable router has about eight hours of autonomy, in addition to 4G connectivity for up to 10 devices simultaneously.

This compact 4G WiFi router TP-Link M7000 you will have a router with battery to insert a SIM card and share the internet connection with up to 10 different devices. It reaches a speed of up to 150 Mbps.

A perfect product to take with you on a car trip, use it in a camping or install it in a caravan so that everyone has internet on their tablet, mobile or even computer.

It costs 45.44 euros on Amazon and is one of those products that you will always need on long trips.

Car starter

NWOUIIAY car starter for 39.99 euros on Amazon

The worst thing that can happen to you on a trip is, among other things, running out of battery. It is always a problem and you need to find another person with cables to charge your battery and be able to continue your trip, at least, until you buy another.

With this 12V car starter you can have your car up and running in a few seconds with a maximum current of 1000A. The battery has a capacity of 13,200 mAh and in addition to including clamps to connect to the car battery it has much more.

It has 2 USB ports to charge other devices such as tablets or mobiles, as well as a flashlight to see at night.

It costs 39.99 euros on Amazon and is without a doubt a product that everyone should have in their car.

Car mobile charger

UGREEN 2 USB car charger for 16.99 euros

At this point if you go on vacation and take your car with someone else, you will surely have more than 2 devices traveling. Two mobiles, a tablet … who knows, that’s why it’s always a good idea to have one of these car chargers.

If you have an old car without USB ports, this UGREEN car charger is perfect. It connects to the cigarette lighter connection and has 2 USB ports to charge two devices, such as mobile phones.

Its price is only 16.99 euros, although you can get an extra discount on its Amazon page.

Dashcam for dashboard

Dashboard camera that monitors everything that happens in front of the car and records it on a microSD memory. It has a 170º lens, 3-inch screen, Full HD recording and night vision.

Safety is important on a trip and having some video evidence if you see an accident or unfortunately you are involved in one, is very important. Dash cams or dash cameras are tools that can be very useful, even when traveling.

Is apeman dashcam It can fulfill two functions, either to record your trip for pleasure, or to record video in case you have a problem. It has a 170º wide angle to capture everything that happens on the road, but also a G-force sensor automatically detects collisions to ensure that the video is not blurred.

It also has night vision and motion detection, so it will serve as a surveillance camera.

It is one of the best-selling cameras on Amazon and has more than 1,300 positive reviews. Its price is only 33.99 euros, although you can apply a 20% coupon to get it cheaper.

