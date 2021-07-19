5 surprising Netflix documentaries for this weekend

If you are looking for documentaries on Netflix For this weekend, we recommend five that are incredible and highly recommended. The best Netflix documentaries. The best Netflix comedy movies. The best Netflix action movies.

The best Netflix documentaries help us to see life with a different perspective, either thanks to how ‘Rest in peace, Dick Johnson‘face death with many doses of black humor or how’Audible‘shows that even the most complex circumstances can be full of dreams. These two incredible titles and others make up this list of documentaries that you cannot miss on the streaming platform, and which are perfect if this weekend you want to discover something new and exciting.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Many children, a monkey and a castle (Gustavo Salmerón, 2017)

Many children, a monkey and a castle

Julita Salmeron, mother of Gustavo Salmeron (director of the film), always wanted to have many children, a monkey and a castle. And so he tells it with all his charisma in this documentary, which begins when a vertebra of a relative, guarded for decades by the clan, disappears. Everyone will try to recover it from the multitude of strange objects that the matriarch has collected during her life. Winner of the Goya Award for Best Documentary, is a hilarious adventure through the follies of a matriarch who always has an anecdote prepared and a script twist up her sleeve. It is also one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix.

Audible (Matthew Ogens, 2021)

Netflix

If you are short of time and you want to see an amazing documentary, you have to give ‘Audible’ a chance, one of the best non-fiction releases on Netflix in 2021. Directed by Matthew Ogens, follow Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his classmates at the Maryland School for the Deaf, in the United States, as they face a double struggle: they want to succeed in American football with their team, but they also face personal battles and tragedies mainly related to their deafness. It is a beautiful portrait of this royal community, and also a hymn to effort and hope. His sound design is fantastic, and his story is moving.

Shirkers, the stolen movie (Sandi Tan, 2018)

Netflix

This is the story of how Sandi tanAs a teenager, she made her first film to show her love for cinema and her overflowing creativity. What she did not know at the time is that one of her closest collaborators, an adult man who had helped her in the process and with whom she had a strange relationship, would leave his native Singapore with all the recordings he had made. He thought he would never see them again, but he was wrong. Twenty years later, Tan signs this documentary where he tells this incredible story and shows for the first time images of his lost film. It is one of the best Netflix original movies.

The Wanninkhof-Carabantes case (Tània Balló, 2021)

Netflix

In 1999, the young Dew Wanninkhof She was killed. Dolores Vazquez, a former partner of his mother, enters prison without solid evidence to prove his guilt. Influenced by a strong media campaign and television commentators who already found her guilty, Spanish public opinion turns against her and spits out all her lesbophobia to consider her a dangerous person. But when the lifeless body of another teenager appears in 2003, Sonia Carabantes, the police catch the real murderer and the innocence of Vázquez, who had already spent more than a year in prison, is proven. This documentary by Tània Balló recalls the case in a film bet that covers the multiple perspectives of the case. It is one of the best ‘true crimes’ that you should not miss.

Rest In Peace, Dick Johnson (Kirsten Johnson, 2020)

Big Mouth Productions

The documentary maker Kirsten johnsonAcclaimed in 2016 for her brilliant ‘Cameraperson’, she tackled the most personal and emotional project of her career with ‘Rest in Peace, Dick Johnson’. The last name is not a coincidence: the protagonist is his father, Dick johnson, who is 86 years old and faces his last years of life trying to make sense of everything. But this is not a pure crymogenic documentary (although, yes, you are going to need some ‘kleenex’), but rather a celebration of life when we come face to face with the inevitable destiny of all human beings. There’s a lot of black humor and cinematic creativity, and that makes it one of the best documentaries you can find on Netflix.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io