5 surprising facts about marijuana seeds

The growing popularity of marijuana seeds goes hand in hand with an advanced development of science in charge of studying the properties and effects of these seeds, which is why interesting facts and figures on the matter do not stop appearing.

However, there are data that are much more curious than others, so the 5 most surprising discovered to date are compiled below.

Top 5 facts about marijuana seeds

From the wide variety of marijuana seeds, whether they are regular, autoflowering, feminized or with CBD, different plants are born, but also multiple data that would have been difficult to imagine until recently due to the stigma attached to the plant.

Health benefits, consumption methods, cultivation … it is possible to find a little of everything.

1. Marijuana seeds are edible

The common thing is to consume the marijuana plant in its different commercial presentations, but it is also possible to eat the seeds directly like any other dried fruit.

In fact, the seeds are a great source of vitamins and proteins, as they contain:

Vitamin A. Vitamin C. Vitamin D. Vitamin E. Calcium. Match. Iron.

In addition, they provide Omega 3, 6 and 9, which are essential fats for human health and the body is not in the capacity to produce it, its only source is consumption.

2. The oldest marijuana seeds date back more than 2,000 years

While they are a sensation today, they have been consumed for millennia.

The oldest marijuana seeds were recorded in a tomb in China, during the year 2007, which were determined to have been there for approximately 2,700 years.

In this way, it was confirmed that the relationship between man and marijuana has existed for much longer than there is solid knowledge and evidence.

3. Consuming marijuana seeds brings health benefits

The health benefits of marijuana are one of the big reasons for its popularity today, and the consumption of seeds harbors most of these.

They contain a high level of fatty acids that stimulate the functioning of the immune system and prevent cardiovascular diseases, but they can also improve the condition of the skin (especially that of the face), increase the quality of sleep and stimulate memory.

They are even used to treat complex diseases like Alzheimer’s.

4. Can be grown at home

You don’t need a large field to grow marijuana, it is possible to do it from home.

As long as the seeds are kept in a cool environment of 5-7 degrees Celsius, which could easily be the home refrigerator, and totally dry, they can be plants in custom cultivation within enclosed spaces.

Depending on the type of marijuana seeds, its cultivation will vary. However, seeds such as autoflowering are ideal in this regard due to their low demand for attention.

5. Seeds are part of the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry

Regular, autoflowering and feminized seeds are one of the most commercialized and popular products, of great importance in the entire millionaire cannabis business worldwide.

By mid-2019, the global business of legal cannabis was estimated at 50,000 million euros, today some companies are listed on the stock market and exponential growth is projected for the next six years as it is legalized in more countries.