Driving vehicles with aerodynamic designs and high performance engines is the dream of many

Sports cars have been the dream of many people for many years. Driving vehicles with aerodynamic designs and high performance engines excites us and causes us to work hard to acquire one of these.

Not all the owners of these cars take care of them and protect them as many of us believe would do it, there are also people who have lost interest, no longer appreciate the car or simply do not care. It seems hard to believe but it usually happens and that’s why we made a list of five super-cars that were found abandoned.

1.- Mercedes Benz 300SL

The original owner inexplicably parked a Mercedes Benz 300SL under a tree for over 30 years in Stubenville, Ohio and now it’s a waste of $ 2 million.

2.- Ferrari F40

This F40 was one of many cars that belonged to Saddam Hussein’s son Uday, who was shot in the Iraq war. The Auto Solo has 2,300 miles on its odometer.

3.- Audi R8

This car was abandoned in a lot at the police station in Mumbai, India. The owner was arrested in a call center scam and left the R8 to rot for over a year.

4.- Aston Martin DB9

The Aston Martin DB9 It is one of many supercars found abandoned in a field in China, apparently the proceeds of fraud with a Ponzi scheme that was running a dealership.

Dealership owners were arrested, but all of the cars ended up in this field for many years before being discovered.

5.- Bugatti Veyron

Apparently this Bugatti was owned by an exotic car dealer in Moscow. After being run over by an Aston Martin, the owner decided it was not worth repairing and abandoned it.

***

it may interest you:

.