5 super short series to watch on Netflix suspense

The platform Netflix has several options for those who love the suspense And even for those who do not have much time and if you are lazy to look for something new to see, you are in the right place, because we will show you the 5 best short series that you can find in the catalog.

As you know, Netflix is ​​characterized by a wide range of titles that include options for all tastes.

Among them there are productions that are ideal for lovers of intrigue, but also do not have as much time to discover the mystery.

So if you’re one of them, check out this full list of short thrillers perfect to watch on the platform.

Forget about long marathons where you probably needed several days or many hours to completely finish the plot of a series.

Grab your computer or your mobile phone, log into your Netflix account and find a little gap in your routine between 2 and 7 o’clock.

Exactly, you will not need more to enjoy some of the best suspense stories, which will undoubtedly catch your attention.

5 short suspense series to watch on Netflix:

one

Retribution | 2016

Director: William McGregor

Actors: Georgina Campbell, Joe Dempsie, Kate Dickie, Steve Evets, Laura Fraser, Julie Graham, Gary Lewis, John Lynch, Juliet Stevenson, Joanna Vanderham, Kae Alexander, Kate Bracken.

Episodes: 4

Plot: a double murder shocks two families living in Scotland. In the wake of the tragedy, they are faced with a terrible dilemma.

two

Somewhere Between | 2017

Director: Stephen Tolkin

Starring: Paula Patton, Devon Sawa, Aria Birch, Catherine Barroll, JR Bourne, Samantha Ferris, Noel Johansen, Imogen Tear, Carmel Amit, Daniel Bacon, Rebecca Staab, Greyston Holt, Matt Visser, Adam Abrams, Erica Carroll, Aaron Craven.

Episodes: 10

Plot: Laura Price has a successful career as a producer in San Francisco, but she lives in fear and works to protect her 8-year-old daughter from the as3s1n0 she somehow knows is coming, desperately trying to avoid such an event from the future.

3

Bodyguard | 2018

Director: Jed Mercurio.

Starring: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Stuart Bowman, Tom Brooke, Claire-Louise Cordwell, Vincent Franklin, Nicholas Gleaves, Pippa Haywood, Stephanie Hyam, Gina McKee, Paul Ready, Richard Riddell, Sophie Rundle, Shubham Saraf, Matt Stokoe, Ash Tandon, Nina Toussaint-White, David Westhead, Bella Padden, Grant Crookes, Martin Johnson.

Episodes: 6

Plot: A heroic but volatile war veteran works as a specialist protection officer for the police service. When you are assigned to protect the home minister, you must balance your duty and your beliefs.

4

Collateral | 2018

Director: SJ Clarkson.

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Nathaniel Martello-White, Billie Piper, John Simm, Jeany Spark, Nicola Walker, Hayley Squires, July Namir, Ahd Kamel, Kae Alexander, Mark Preston, Ben Miles, Orla Brady, Shawn Dixon, Lati Gbaja, George Georgiou, John Heffernan, Buppha Wittaya-Amponpunt.

Episodes: 4

Plot: While investigating the as3s1nat9 of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers and spies.

5

Gipsy | 2017

Director: Lisa Rubin.

Actors: Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton, Karl Glusman.

Episodes: 10

Plot: A therapist develops intimate and pleasurable relationships with people close to her patients.