5 steps to understand and practice tantric sex

The tantric sex It is a slower and more meditative type of sexual practice than conventional sexual activity. Tantric sex finds its roots in Hinduism and in notions linked to tantra, which is based in turn on ancient religious texts.

Broadly speaking, tantric sex leads the couple to get to know their own body and that of their sexual partner to have a pleasant and complete sexual experience, where the purpose is not orgasm, but rather to enjoy sexual activity and sexual activity. body sensations. This leads to a strengthening of intimacy within the relationship.

1. Know our own body

Tantric sex encourages people to get to know their own body and feel comfortable with it. If the desire of our body is understood, it can be incorporated into the sexual activity we have with our partner, which will lead to greater sexual satisfaction.

If a person considers that they have emotional blocks related to personal contact, they should be careful and gentle with themselves while trying to discover what is preventing them from knowing their body in a deeper way.

2. Know the partner’s body

Just as we have to know our own, we must also become familiar with the corporality of our sexual partner to achieve a greater understanding.

One way to do this is by slowly massaging your entire body. This will not only help us relax and get to know him better, but will also help mobilize sexual energy.

3. Promote the sexual encounter with the couple

The sexual encounter is the stellar moment of tantric sex, and one on which we must place the greatest care in order to do so effectively.

In the practice of tantric sex, more than orgasm, what is important are the sensations. Photo: Shutterstock

The basis of tantric sex is experimentation and enjoyment, which is why it is not advisable to choose to be in horizontal positions. Instead, try doing what makes you and your partner feel good. Don’t forget to make eye contact.

4. Apply breathing techniques

Since tantric sex is partially based on meditation, breathing is an important aspect of this activity.

In tantric sex, people must try to maintain diaphragmatic breathing. For this, we have to inhale through the nose and count to 5 until we feel our stomach inflate.

5. Practice certain positions

There are certain positions that help to better enjoy tantric sex. One of them is the Yab-Yum.

In Yab-Yum, one member of the pair sits cross-legged while the other sits on his lap, linking the legs at the waist. Next, the couple embraces and tries to synchronize their breaths.

Tantric sex is not a sexual practice recent, has been present in society for many years. This is one of the reasons why there is confidence in the results it can provide at the couple, individual level, and in sexual dynamics.

