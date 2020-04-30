Worldwide, most companies are undergoing transformations when it comes to work. All of a sudden, small and big businesses alike needed to find ways to keep operations going, while safeguarding the health and well-being of their teams. With that, remote work – which includes the home office modality – gained even more prominence in this scenario.

According to data from SAP Consultoria, considering 200 Brazilian companies, 36% already allow remote work. Of these, 42% have already formalized the modality. The numbers are still nowhere near the United States – 88% of employers there have structured policies on the subject, according to a WorldatWork survey – but they are growing fast.

“There is still a lot of resistance from companies, especially some questions about productivity or performance out of the eyes of managers,” explains Juliana Bittencourt, HR Manager at Ahgora Sistemas. The company develops tools focused on people management. One of the biggest challenges in this process is the manager, who needs to update his performance to make remote work work. “One of the most important principles is that the leader needs to give even more support and be much more present to generate motivation and engagement in the team”, he explains.

Juliana also gives other tips for remote work to work in the best possible way. See below:

Be accessible and stay close

It is essential to show your team that you are working as a team. “For this, keep the discussions regularly, whether by chat or video conference. After each alignment, share with the team what has been defined so that no one feels ‘lost’,” he says. According to Juliana, the manager needs to keep in mind that if guidance is necessary for the team to work in the best way in person, in the home office this should happen even more intensely.

Hold online meetings for alignment

Video meetings can be very effective. “In addition to the voice, you can see the team’s body expression, which is not possible only by phone. This also keeps the team more engaged”, comments the expert. This tool encourages a greater concentration of employees and a more agile and efficient decision making. But it is also important to prevent these moments from being too long. If necessary, the ideal is to divide them into parts to avoid exhaustion of the team.

Encourage task organization

Yes, home office work creates great flexibility for the employee. So it is very important to organize the tasks so that things do not get out of control. Thus, the idea is that the manager encourages the professional to organize with the appointment of tasks. “A tool that can assist in this process is the Ahgora Timesheet, which allows the registration of tasks delivered during the working day and the time invested in each one”, he guides. With this, the leader is able to have a clear vision of the team’s productivity.

Store documents in the cloud

Placing all documents in the cloud allows everyone to have access and does not need to ask the colleague or leader where to find a particular file. “This practice speeds up – and much – the practice of home office. Everyone knows where everything is to work normally”, he evaluates. In the beginning it can be more complicated, but over time, this task becomes a habit.

Manage the home office

Use tools that allow employees to be managed, even from a distance. “They make it possible to manage the workforce of the team in the home office, visualizing in real time who is working and where, through geolocation”, he comments. According to Juliana, with Ahgora Anywhere Office, it is also possible for the manager to define the remote presence of the employee by facial biometrics or via the web and monitor the productivity of the remote team.

Last but not least, it is essential that managers hold closing meetings of the week to give feedback to the team that is working remotely. “This communication is essential to keep the team engaged. Celebrating the achievements, even in the midst of these difficult times, is more than necessary”, he concludes.

