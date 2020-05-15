Low height serves to give you a lower center of gravity and improves vehicle aerodynamics

The look of the supercars is unmatched, it has features you can’t find in any other style, like carefully crafted sleek curved lines combined with aggressive, transparent proportions.

Sports cars have been around for decades and in the 1980s a lot of sports cars came out that to date are well-remembered with sports car manufacturers like Porsche and Ferrari topping that list.

Even with all that we may come to like, these vehicles have a suspension very close to the ground. With this special feature you have to be very careful, some cars are so low that it takes a lot of work to get in and go over the potholes or bumps is a nightmare.

We know that being so low serves to give you a lower center of gravity and improves the aerodynamics of the vehicle, which helps it run better, it can also make the car faster and drive better.

Here are the five sports cars with the lowest suspension on the market.

5.- Lamborghini Murcielago

The Bat It is very close to the ground, but if it manages to clear the sidewalk when opening the door

4.- Ford Gt

The Ford GT was originally a race car and has remained true to its roots with very low suspension.

The Ford GT was originally a race car and has remained true to its roots with very low suspension. The Ford GT 2017 is a remarkable car, not just for what it does but also for what it is. With 647 hp at 6,250 rpm and 550 lb-ft of torque at 5,900 rpm, the Ford GT has more power than a Ferrari 488 and more torque than a McLaren 675LT and they are both powered by V8's. Ford calls the GT "a race car for the road," and for once that's not marketing hype. The GT was born from a fierce desire among a small cadre of enthusiasts in Dearborn to race a car at Le Mans in 2016, and "hopefully" celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ford's epic 1-2-3 finish in the legendry 24 Hour race with another victory over Ferrari, although this time in the GTE class for production cars. The original plan, codenamed Project Silver, was to race a Mustang.

3.- Ferrari LaFerrari

The LaFerrari has as low a suspension as the Enzo’s, but it has 300 more horsepower (hp).

2.- Bugatti Veyron

The Bugatti Veyron has an extremely low suspension and there is even a video where the Veyron is doing its best to pass a speed obstacle.

1.- Lamborghini Countach

East Lamborghini Countach It is the most important car that the brand has built. This model is the first Lamborghini to have a V12 engine and to this day, it has the lowest suspension compared to the rest of the Lamborghini.

.