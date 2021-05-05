5 special Cinco de Mayo promotions near you in New York



Some restaurants will give free food and others will give special discounts on this day.

Photo: samuelfernandezrivera / Pixabay

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and a good way to celebrate it is with Mexican food at a low price. Therefore, below, we share some promotions that several restaurants will be giving to celebrate this day.

Cholula

The famous hot sauce brand has a promotion so you can get a free burrito using DoorDash. When placing an order in this app, Participating New York restaurants will accept the code BURRITODOWN for a $ 20 discount in any order where you include a burrito.

Also, certain restaurants may include a small bottle of Cholula sauce to add to your burrito. Take into account that the participating restaurants, for the most part, will be those that sell Mexican food.

Chipotle

The burrito chain launched a trivia game where they will give a 2 × 1 promotion to the first 50,000 people who answer 10 questions correctly.

Remember that you must answer the 10 questions correctly or you will have nothing. If you achieve this, but you are not one of the first 50,000, you can participate in a drawing where Chipotle will give 100 gift cards of $ 500 dollars.

Of the Taco

If you are going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, then you should do it in a very Mexican way, and what better way than going to Del Taco. At participating branches of this fast food chain, you could get a free crunch with any $ 3 purchase.

The promotion will be valid only for this Wednesday, May 5, and you can take a Tostada Crunchtada, a Crunchtada Beef Cheese or a Crunchtada Chicken Guacamole.

Crazy Chicken

Another classic of Mexican food is this restaurant where you may enjoy five charcoal tacos for the price of two this Wednesday, May 5. Members of this chain’s rewards program, Loco Rewards, could also get a free bottle of Tapatío Hot Sauce when ordering through the app.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

On Cinco de Mayo you can get tacos and drinks at special prices starting at 3:00 in the afternoon. Remember that they will also have live mariachis from 4:00 to: 600 in the afternoon, and music with DJ’s from 6:00 in the afternoon.

