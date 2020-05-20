It was painting, music, poetry, and even cinema. Luis Eduardo Aute, with a palpable sensitivity in all his works and with a demanding vision of the reality that the Spanish lived in the transition and at the beginning of democracy, ended up becoming one of the most recognized singer-songwriters in the country.

Last Saturday he died at the age of 76 and today at Epik we review some of the songs that we already anticipate will be immortal. For those who continue to mourn for the death of this symbol of music, for those nostalgic and melancholic or for those who have never given Aute an in-depth listening: today we honor the singer-songwriter with these five works that will always remain for the memory .

Four ten

That first verse that says “it was in that cinema, you remember” invited all listeners to a nostalgic walk for some love adventure of their lives. As he did with ‘Al Alba’ (a topic we will talk about later), Aute put his own voice on ‘Four past ten’ after a first version was born into the hands of Rosa León (and not because the latter had had a low impact, but quite the opposite).

Operación Triunfo already warned that the subject would be one of those immortals in Spain: Amaia and Nerea covered it in 2018, the year in which the ‘talent show’ went through its popularity boom.

Roses in the sea

Aute, who had declared himself a fan of Bob Dylan since he began singing live, put into practice this almost obsessive passion for the American musician in ‘Rosas en el mar’, one of his very first songs. The curious thing, moreover, is that the song made Massiel popular when the singer dared to cover it in 1967, a year before her official Eurovision stardom.

At dawn

There is no one who has been saved from singing ‘Al Alba’. The song became a claiming anthem during the last years of the Franco dictatorship and is currently considered as the theme that gave name to the injustice of the last executions in 1975. In addition to hearing it from Aute himself, we have heard it in the voice of Rosa León , Mecano, Ana Belén, José Mercé or, more recently, Xoel López.

Look you’re a scoundrel

We moved to a later time, more eighties, to delve into a song that transformed Aute’s sensitive and subtle style into a more urban and direct one. The thing about “Look you’re a scoundrel” fell short when we heard that famous verse that said “fuck you a fish.” Years later another of the greats, Ismael Serrano, covered it on a compilation album with the same name.

Slowly

We go a decade further, the 90s, years in which Christina Rosenvinge joined the chorus of Aute, to remember ‘Slowly’, that repetitive song that made us see the beautiful side of adultery. After listening to her in large music groups like Duncan Dhu, we saw her rescued a few years ago again in the voice of Leiva and Natalia Lafourcade.