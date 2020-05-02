Welcome to our guide of Mechanics Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

A vehicle can make many sounds because of endless reasons. However, most of the noises are signals that the car sends to warn that something is wrong, especially why it could be problematic for the “health” of your vehicle.

The noises that the car makes must be identified as they can lead to engine damage that can undoubtedly be quite expensive.

There are also the noises that are transmitted to the interior of the car that have nothing to do with any malfunction of the vehicle and that can be annoying for users.

Especially in those latest generation vehicles, in which the sound insulation of the car interior is essential to prevent noise from interfering with voice-activated media. So here are five solutions to reduce vehicle noise

Humming on the door panels.

Horns can vibrate or loosen door panels, especially when you’re used to listening to loud music. It is recommended to try to tighten screws or include self-adhesive foam rubber tapes to dampen these vibrations and reduce noise.

Cracks in the center console and in the dashboard.

To solve this problem and reduce noise, it is recommended to remove one of the affected parts and place a felt tape in the rubbing area that causes the noise.

Vibration of cables or electrical components.

Cables and electrical components can come loose from their anchors due to vibrations or vehicle impacts. it is enough just to re-anchor the cable or the component, replacing the tie clip if it is affected.

Hum of plastic pieces

Some of the parts on the exterior of the cars are assembled with staples that with time and use lose strength. If the reason for the noise is the loss or damage of any of the staples, just replace it.

Whistling for lack of stiffness of the doors.

With time and use, the doors can hang or the joints are already defective, this causes the wind to seep into the car causing the whistle.

It is recommended to readjust the hinges or replace them if they are worn and renew the tires.

