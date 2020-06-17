Pablo Alborán has come out of the closet, thus following in the footsteps of other colleagues of his who were ahead of him. In this way, the interpreter of “Solamente tú” has joined people like Ricky Martin, Tiziano Ferro or Kany García, having the courage to assume their homosexuality in a world that is still something frowned upon by many sectors of the society.

The circumstances in which these artists have decided to make their condition public, in most cases confirming rumors, are placed here. They all express how liberated they feel after assuming themselves to their followers and how painful it was to have to hide it.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin declared his homosexuality 10 years ago through his Twitter account, and in this there is a constant, that artists use their social networks to deliver this news.

“It has been a very intense, distressing and painful but also liberating process. I swear to you that every word you are reading here is born of love, purification, strength, acceptance and detachment. That writing these lines is the approach to my inner peace, a vital part of my evolution ”, the Puerto Rican singer explained in his writing.

Titian Ferro

In October 2010, several months after Ricky, he was followed by Italian Tiziano Ferro, who chose his country’s edition of Vanity Fair magazine to make the announcement. In that publication he admitted that in this way he was removing pressure that he had put on himself. « I can’t point my finger at anyone, just at me. Until now, I don’t know how to explain why I considered homosexuality to be a kind of disease, ”said the artist.

Sam smith

The exit of the closet of the British interpreter Sam Smith was in an interview for The Sunday Times, in which he defined himself as non-binary, that is, he does not identify himself with either the male or female gender. This is also called genderqueer, people who go through divergence and assume an attitude that fulfills their desires for physical, mental and emotional identification of each moment. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender, I have decided to accept myself for who I am. Outside and inside, ”explained the singer of“ Writing’s on the Wall ”at the time, and who did not dare before because of fear of what they will say.

Kany Garcia

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García chose Valentine’s Eve 2016 to publicize her lesbian status and that she had a relationship with Jocelyn Trochez. “What a perfect moment to open my heart and show myself as I am being the weekend of lovers. Love always triumphs, always liberates and always transforms. Today I want to put my fears aside and face my truth, ”she wrote on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, accompanied by a photo with her partner. García was married for 13 years to guitarist Carlos Padial, musician of his band.

Joy Huerta

Fifty percent of the Mexican duo Jesse & Joy stated that they had a relationship with a woman in April 2019, an ad to which was added that they were expecting a baby. “Since childhood I have seen sexual preferences beyond black and white: two people loving each other with consent for me is love regardless of gender. And although I never thought that the love of my life would be a woman, 7 years ago we met and the love took us both by surprise. At first it was difficult for both of us to accept that we had reached our destination, ”wrote Joy Huerta on her Instagram account.