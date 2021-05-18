5 simple tips to get back in shape after the pandemic

When the lockdowns began to fight In the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people stopped exercising regularly.

Experts believe that there are likely lost muscle mass during this time.

An effect that can lead to long-term mobility and balance problems and trigger or aggravate a wide range of serious health conditions.

People with persistent problems should seek the help of a doctor or physical therapist, but there is a list of things that can be done to regain fitness.

Here is a list of 5 things you can do, according to several experts.

Don’t start with hour-long sessions. Set a shorter time and increase as you advance. (Photo: BBC)

1. Small goals

Starting with some basic exercise is the hardest thing for many people, experts say. His advice: don’t try to do too much.

“But starting small is key to improve motivation ”, says Uzo Ehiogu of the Royal Orthopedic Hospital in Birmingham, UK.

“Needed a small victory every day ”.

Strengthening exercise is primarily about moving heavy things.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean lifting heavy weights. You own body weight it may be enough.

For someone who has been doing little or no exercise during confinement, 15 minutes of housework or gardening, or a thousand extra steps a day, it could be a good place to start, he says.

“The most important factor in formation of healthy habits it is constancy ”.

So the best way to achieve it is setting small goals that you can achieve.

“People who set big goals are more likely to fail to meet them.”

Start with some push-ups (also known as push-ups) or half push-ups, sitting or standing exercises or doing squats and lunges it can be very helpful.

Doing small jobs in the garden is another way to exercise your muscles. (Photo: BBC)

2. Push and pull

The muscles of the upper body, the biceps, triceps, pectoral muscles or the chest and trapezius muscle of the back and shoulders may have been weakened during the block.

Lisa Osborn-Jenkins, who treats patients in Southampton, UK, says simple things like changing the way we shop may have compounded the problems.

“Carrying loaded shopping bags is an activity that requires a lot of force. The shift to online shopping means that many people no longer do that exercise. “

A good way to get it back is to start Do push and pull exercises.

“The muscles in the front of the body are usually good at pushing and the muscles in the back are good at pulling,” says the Ehiogu.

“Must try to balance both ”.

For this, push-ups or three-quarter push-ups are good if you complete them too much, starting with only a few repetitions.

A pulling exercise can be rowing, using an elastic band, or pull-ups using a bar on a door frame.

But it doesn’t have why be a formal exercise.

Moving things in the garden or cleaning a closet can provide the same amount of exercise.

Even with the best of intentions, it can be difficult for us to include exercise in our daily lives. (Photo: BBC)

3. Leg work

Simple exercises for the lower body and core (core) can yield great benefits, says neurologist Dr. Caroline Appel.

That means exercising the muscles of the legs, buttocks, abdominals and lower back.

“Sitting or standing exercises are a good way to start,” he says, along with calf raises as well as going up and down stairs.

Just start with 10 reps and increase.

“You should increase the pace more slowly than you think you can,” says Dr. Appel.

When you’re ready, and if appropriate, you can move to squats and lunges in the same place.

“If you do not have a lot of money for the team, that shouldn’t stop you. You can start with almost nothing. “

Being clear about what time of the day you are going to dedicate to exercise makes things easier for you. (Photo: BBC)

4. Date it

Having a written schedule helps us overcome “Decision fatigue” and stick with our goal, says physical therapist Ben Lombard.

In these months, he says, millions of people have missed incidental exercise, such as walk to the station or to the bus stop.

So working out a schedule to make up for missed exercise has become doubly important.

“People should get organized with simple, smart and specific goalsSays Patricia Smith of the University of London. And that is difficult to achieve without a schedule.

Smith says exercising at same time every day it can also help us develop healthy routines.

And Lisa Osborn-Jenkins says it is doubly motivating if you can do it socially.

Exercising with others It gives you two types of motivation: “There is the pleasure of being with others, and there is a very important feeling that you do not want to disappoint them by not showing up.”

Leave everything ready, it will remind you that you have a commitment to your health. (Photo: BBC)

5. Get everything ready

Leaving your equipment ready to exercise the night before is a good way to make sure you don’t forget to do it in the morning, Lombard says.

“Is about minimize mental barriers To do exercise”.

When you wake up in the morning and see your gear ready, it will be a powerful sign of determination.

A sign that you’re already at it.

Having to search the closet for sportswear makes it much more likely that you will back down and roll over and go back to sleep next time.

Likewise, Ehiogu says: “Put your slippers by the door“.

If you stopped exercising during lockdown, give yourself one less reason not to do it again now.

Illustrations by Gerry Fletcher.

