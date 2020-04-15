Are you starting to see your best friend as something else? Find out!

Are you going through a moment of confusion? Surely it has happened to you that you are so united with your best friend, that you no longer know how to differentiate the feelings of love from those of friendship, because you love him so much that everything is super confusing.

Here are 5 signs that you could be falling in love with your best friend:

1. Unexpected jealousy

Something strange is happening, because it doesn’t matter to you as much as he tells you about his links, or worse, your stomach twists every time you see him affectionate with a girl!

2. You are concerned about your appearance

Before, you did not care if I saw you in pants, super disheveled and without makeup, but something has changed! Every time you know you are going to see it, you worry about your appearance and try to look as beautiful as possible.

3. Treacherous Nerves

You don’t know why, but now being alone with him is no longer so comfortable. You start to overweight every movement and behavior, to the point of losing your naturalness; you care what he thinks of what you say and do.

4. Need to see it

Yes, in case they spent a lot of time together, but now you want to see him 24/7, and when you are not with him, you send him messages all day to see what he does, how he is, etc.

5. Angry nonsense

Before they never fought, and now you don’t know what’s wrong with you, but you demand a lot of things from him: that he doesn’t answer you, that he doesn’t fight you, that he doesn’t look for you, that he doesn’t pay attention to you, that he has already changed you, etc. Does it ring a bell?

Don’t be afraid to tell him how you feel, or you will risk his friendship!

