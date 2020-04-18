Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris / .

Kourtney Kardashian She is the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and over the years she has demonstrated his incredible evolution. And is that the first-born of Kris Jenner She is one of the most serious and responsible in the family and her fans love it.

On the other hand, his 41 years boasts of having a physique as spectacular as that of his sisters and through his Instagram account he does not hesitate to share it with his followers. As proof of this we will leave you some of their best and most sensual images in bikini.

1. Provocative in nude

A swimsuit that went perfectly with her tan and made her look extremely sexy. For this photograph he received more than a million “likes”.

2. Flowered bikini

With this sexy set of flowers she was very confident of her figure and showed how well she exercises.

3. Bella in black

A classic black and white outfit that made it look a bit vintage, but no less beautiful for that. He also showed that the secret is to pose with attitude.

4. Beautiful in the afternoon

With this heart-stopping mini bikini the Kardashian showed the best angle of your rear. For this image he received more than 2 million likes.

5. Microscopic blue bikini

A photograph that left his followers open-mouthed because the tiny bikini marked all their privacy and it seemed that at any moment it would fall. Kourt certainly knows what his best angle is.

