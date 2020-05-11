All recommendations are welcome in these times of quarantine. Whether it’s simple cooking recipes, books, hang-out apps, video games, podcasts, movies, and series. These last two have saved us from the abyss during these times of confinement.

And maybe we can think that we have to appeal to the “old” productions to have a good time, or to not make mistakes … But some streaming platforms have raffled off their latest productions. So, over here we leave them (homework) to watch a series every weekend, and these are our recommendations that are not flawed.

We start with these five:

MAY 8

Tales from the Loop

Television has shown us that science fiction is not just for the movies. In recent years, wonderful productions related to this genre have emerged and This first half of 2020 is from Tales from the Loop from Prime Video, an eight episode anthology created by Nathaniel Halpern.

The Serie It is based on the work of Simon Stålenhag with eight different stories that despite not having a direct relationship (it is precisely an anthology), they are part of the same universe. The creators went from Sweden, where the writer is, to an Ohio town (extremely rural), but set in a future where people live with machines and supernatural effects. This contrast is wonderful.

Tales from the Loop’s music is a key element to the series, and it features quite a diverse cast like Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall, led by various names like Jodie Foster. And not only that, large producers are part of the project as Matt Reeves.

Tales from the Loop is available on Prime Video.

Watch on YouTube

15 TH OF MAY

50 States of Fright

Quibi is a platform with a very innovative essence, since it is a series and variety programs with episodes of 7 to 10 minutes. Thus, with a total of 8 to 14 episodes, it is as if we were watching a movie but divided. And a recommendation for this week is the 50 States of Fright series produced by Sam Raimi that also has the anthology format.

50 States of Fright is divided into 14 episodes, and each story takes about three chapters in total. The most striking thing about this production is that it belongs to the horror genre … and we know that it is a complicated subject, but the stories are interesting because they stick to an older format of terror.

Photography, camera movement, and music all appeal to a twist in the way horror stories were once told. But it is the stories themselves, those that feel old, but not for that boring or with few effects and camera games that appeal to rural legends of the most mysterious states of the United States.

50 States of Fright is available from Quibi.

Watch on YouTube

MAY 22ND

Little Fires Everywhere

Hulu has been one of the most prominent streaming platforms for a couple of years. Unfortunately not available in Mexico, but some of its productions have reached other platforms and that is the case of Little Fires Everywhere, which will arrive on Prime Video on May 22.

Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and it is based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng published in 2017. Here we meet Elena Richardson, a journalist and mother of an apparently perfect family. And on the other side is Mia Warren, an artist and mother that one day she appears with her daughter to make a 180 degree turn.

This Hulu production is a miniseries that goes from drama (a lot of drama) to a story suspended by the fragility of identities, especially of two mothers who all they want to do is protect their children. Mystery, betrayals, lies, and a burned house that will reveal that nothing in a family can come close to perfection … only the love of a mother.

Little Fires Everywhere will be available on Prime Video on May 22.

Watch on YouTube

MAY 29

Space force

The Office is one of the best series (at least while Michael was) of the 21st century. We know it was taken from a British production, but the version where Steve Carell appears was great, precisely, by Steve Carell. This is why we are so excited about the arrival on Netflix of Space Force written by the same team from The Office and starring Steve Carell.

AND Not only Carell comes in the package, but also Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe in all 10 seasons of Friends. Here we are introduced to Mark Naird, who is “forced” to command a new area designed for space known as Space Force, and which aims to dominate space … And militarize it?

But in the Naird’s attempts to get the military, scientists and anyone involved up and running all start to spin out of control it was that everything was already out of his hands due to the nature of his mission. The rest of the cast is wonderful with John Malkovich, Jane Lynch, Diana Silvers, Ben Shwartz, and more.

Space Force will be available on Netflix starting May 29.

Watch on YouTube

5TH JUNE

Run

Run is an original HBO series which can be seen on the channels or on the HBO Go streaming platform. Every Sunday, one episode was released, and on this date there are already the seven episodes so that the series that It is produced and written by a comedy genius: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who we (re) know as the creator of Fleabag.

Run stars Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever as Billy and Ruby, a woman trying to rescue her life and a life motivator who were a couple in college. Being in this, They made a pact to meet again, at any rate, if any of them received the message “RUN”.

AND 17 years later, one of them sends that message and the other must respond with his presence. The series is wonderful for its dark humor, but especially because it is a kind of thriller that navigates between comedy, romantic comedy, and a bit of suspense in exact doses.

Run is available on HBO Go.

Watch on YouTube