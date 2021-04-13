5 series similar to The Good Doctor They are not Grey’s Anatomy! | Instagram

This time we will present you with a list of options similar to The Good Doctor that you cannot miss out on anything in the world if you are a true fan, so keep reading as this will surely interest you.

The truth is that since its premiere in 2017, The Good Doctor has become one of the series most popular medical dramas around the world, along with other major productions such as Grey’s Anatomy and New Amsterdam.

The show was created by David Shore and Daniel Dae Kim, and is based on the South Korean series of the same name, by Park Jae-bum.

So far it has four seasons that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video or in Sony Latin America.

But if you’ve already seen it and want more, the following list is undoubtedly for you, so keep reading to find out.

5 series similar to The Good Doctor:

1

The Resident

Year: 2018

Seasons: 4

Starring: Emily VanCamp, Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal

Plot: A charming and arrogant doctor at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital opens an idealistic first-year resident’s eyes to the reality of hospital life, pointing out that the practice of medicine is a business like any other.

two

Night shift

Year 2014

Seasons: 5

Starring: Eoin Macken, Brendan Fehr, Jill Flint

Plot: Night Shift presents us with the aseptic and boring life of Chuck and how his life takes an abrupt change when he is transferred to the night shift of the funeral home where he works and meets the talkative and troublemaker Bill.

3

Chicago Med

Year: 2015

Seasons: 5

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta

Plot: Doctors and nurses in the emergency department of Chicago’s Gaffney Medical Center, the busiest in the city, fight every day to save the lives of their patients and to keep the system working.

4

3 lbs.

Year: 2006

Seasons: 1

Starring: Stanley Tucci, Mark Feuerstein, Armando Riesco

Plot: The title refers to the fact that the average human brain weighs approximately three pounds. The series follows the medical careers of prominent neurosurgeon Douglas Hanson and his protégé, Jonathan Seger. The show was promoted as “The Next Great Medical Drama”.

5

Transplant

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Starring: Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah

Plot: Transplant is a series of doctors that follows the story of Bashir ‘Bash’ Hamed, a doctor from Syria who came to Canada as a refugee during the Syrian Civil War, so he is in the middle of rebuilding his career as a doctor in the emergency department at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.