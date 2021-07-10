5 Selena-Inspired Halloween Costumes for 2021

It’s been more than 25 years after Selena Quintanilla’s untimely and tragic death, but she is still celebrated for her sheer talent and iconic style. The singer had countless hits at just 23 years old, and she was the first Tejano to take home the Grammy Award in 1994 for “Best Mexican / Mexican-American Album.” Jennifer Lopez starred as the singer in the 1997 biopic and Netflix released Selena: The Series in December with actress Christian Serratos in the titular role. Part two is coming on May 4, FYI!

Since Halloween is coming up somewhat soon (I know, I know, we’re getting ahead of ourselves, but it’s always good to be prepared!), You can pay homage to the Latina star with your costume this year, from her elaborate sparkly jumpsuit (you absolutely know the one) to her more low-key yet still trend-setting outfits from her concert performances and music videos. Here, five Halloween costume ideas inspired by the inimitable Selena.

The Purple Jumpsuit Look

This shimmery one-piece is basically synonymous with the singer, and tons of celebs like Kim Kardashian, America Ferrera, and Demi Lovato have worn it as their costumes from past Halloweens. Get a microphone and brush on some sparkly eyeshadow from MAC’s “Selena La Reina” collection to go all out.

Arlene Richie / Media Sources.

The Silver Dress Look

She wore this silver embellished halter neck gown to the ’94 Grammys and picked up one of the awards that year. To recreate the outfit, don a silver dress, statement earrings, and make sure to pile your hair up high in an updo.

Vinnie Zuffante.

The Button-Down Look

She was queen of the classic white button-down. Here, she performed in one with high-waisted jeans, a statement belt, and gold jewelry — all items you can easily find in your own closet or online.

Barbara Laing.

The “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” Look

This song is one of her most popular ones, and you can get her music video outfit with a cropped V-neck tee, floral printed midi skirt, and a black corded necklace. Get her tousled waves with some beach spray, too.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The “Forbidden Love” Look

She wears a lot of different denim looks in this, but the all-black one definitely stands out. Don’t forget to swipe on her signature red lipstick once you put these edgy pieces on.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

