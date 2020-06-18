These models range from affordable family sedans to elegant luxury cars.

Field trips, family trips or work trips are one of the activities that can stress the driver, especially if the trips are very long and in uncomfortable cars, especially during the festive seasons. However, America’s roads can also be tricky and even deadly if a driver is not careful.

For those trips it is best to have a car that is reliable and practical, but you also crave something fun to drive, a vehicle that will make you happy every day.

Here we leave a list with five of the sedane cars that make any trip pleasant. These models range from affordable family sedans to elegant luxury cars.

5.-Mazda3 2020

Approximate price: $ 21,500

The Mazda3 is another highly affordable budget car with sharp handling and a free-speed engine. It stands out thanks to its excellent handling that is combined with an extremely well balanced suspension.

It features a 186-horsepower (hp) four-cylinder engine that works in conjunction with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. All-wheel drive can also be added to the Mazda3.

4.-Honda Accord 2020

Approximate price: $ 24,020

The Honda Accord offers outstanding reliability, a spacious trunk, and plenty of rear legroom.

3.-Volkswagen GTI 2020

Approximate Price: $ 28,595

The Volkswagen GTI is a sublime way to carry four adults and a decent amount of luggage from point A to point B in high-speed comfort. Powered by an eager 228 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the GTI comes with your choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2.-BMW Series 3 2020

Approximate price: $ 40,750

The handling and power of the BMW 3 Series are two attributes that immediately come to mind when describing how the 3 Series works. Add these features with a flexible yet sporty ride and it has the characteristics of a world class sedan that is spacious on the inside. and it has a 17 cubic foot trunk.

Thanks to its standard all-wheel drive and sleek eight-speed automatic transmission, the M340i starts from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 4.1 seconds

1.-Kia K900 2020

Approximate price: $ 59,900

The Kia K900 It features quiet driving, a smooth suspension and ample room for anyone sitting in the front or rear.

This model has a 365 hp dual-turbocharged V6 engine that sends its power to all four wheels and is capable of starting from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds or less.