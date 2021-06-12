5 security cameras with night vision to monitor your home on vacation | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

During these holidays you have to keep your home safe, that’s why these cameras will warn you in case something happens or they detect any strange movement.

If you are lucky enough to go on vacation this summer but that means leaving your home unattended for a few days or weeks, you will surely have that thought that someone may try to access your home.

Unfortunately little can be done against thieves who try to access your home, but we can install systems so that at least there is evidence of what could happen and thus notify the competent authorities. For example with home security cameras.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

Security cameras are really cheap products and they do their job perfectly. This is why they are so common in more homes. The good news is that there is so much to choose from that you won’t have to spend a lot of money on them.

These surveillance cameras on sale are perfect to keep an eye on your home, whether you are on vacation or just a few hours away. You can also get them in stores like Amazon, where you have free and fast shipping by signing up for Amazon Prime.

From the Xiaomi ecosystem: Yi Home Camera 1080p

This indoor surveillance camera features Full HD resolution and night vision. You can see what happens at home directly from your mobile application.

Also known as the Xiaomi security camera, since it is actually the same model but Yi is the manufacturer of the Xiaomi one. Is Yi Home Camera 1080p It is an easy-to-install camera that only requires connecting it to the electrical network, inserting a microSD card to store videos and connecting it to the WiFi network.

It is capable of recording 24/7 videos in Full HD, has two-way audio, night vision, movement detection and even detection of babies crying in case you want to use it as a baby camera.

This camera works with Alexa and the Google assistant and if you have any of its smart screens you can see what happens in that camera at all times.

You can buy it on Amazon for less than 25 euros.

360º movement: TP-Link Tapo C200

This camera offers several very good features, such as one of the best night vision, good resolution and motion detector. It is also compatible with Alexa.

TP-Link has one of the best-selling home surveillance cameras on Amazon. It’s about the model TP-Link Tapo C200. It is a camera that records and broadcasts in Full HD and also has a head that rotates 360º and that you control from its mobile application.

It supports microSD card for storing videos, but it also has a subscription service in the cloud. It has night vision of up to 8 meters, motion detection and two-way audio.

Even if it detects movement of a thief, it has a mode of movement, noise and light to scare away who is there.

Its price is very cheap, only 26 euros on Amazon.

From Amazon: Blink Mini

Indoor security camera with Full HD video resolution. It has a power cable, WiFi connection, video storage in the cloud, motion detection and compatibility with Alexa.

Among the security cameras that Amazon has, one of the cheapest is this Blink Mini. It is a camera very similar to the previous ones, with a sensor capable of transmitting and saving video in Full HD and with motion sensors that automatically notify you via Alexa or notifications.

It has two-way audio, motion detection, night vision and video recording at home with an extra accessory, or in the cloud under subscription.

It is perfectly understood with the Alexa ecosystem as it is an Amazon product and only costs 39.99 euros.

Higher resolution: eufy Security 2K 360 °

Get the eufy Security 2K 360 ° indoor camera for 35.99 euros

This camera also has the ability to move 360º to adjust its view to any corner of your house. But the biggest difference of eufy Security 2K 360 ° is that it has a sensor capable of emitting and recording 2K video (or what is the same 1440p).

It has software capable of detecting people and pets, night vision, motion detection. It also allows you to create activity zones to receive notifications only if movement is detected in that selected area.

Record the videos on a microSD card or upload them to the cloud under a monthly subscription. It integrates with everything from Alexa, Google and even Apple HomeKit to manage with Siri.

Its price is 49.99 euros, but applying the discount code of 14 euros that you can find on its Amazon page will only cost you 35.99 euros.

Cheapest: Teckin Cam 1080p

Surveillance camera with night vision, two-way audio, motion detection and access from your application.

For those who are looking for a surveillance camera that does practically everything we have mentioned before, but at a very low price, this Teckin Cam 1080p it is one of the best choices.

As its name indicates, the sensor is capable of recording and broadcasting in Full HD or 1080p resolution, it also has motion detection, two-way audio and night vision. You can record the videos directly on the microSD card or save them in its cloud service under subscription.

But without a doubt the best, the price. It only costs 19.99 euros with the 2 euro discount coupon that you find on your Amazon page.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.