The Australian band 5 seconds of summer Finally He launched his room album “Calm“After its announcement at the beginning of last year, this being an album that has emerged at a rather difficult time for the entire world, making it great news for its fans.

Because much of the world is in quarantine, the premiere made via streaming so through social networks is where they have been promoting their new job.

This new record project of the pop rock band is now available on all digital platforms.

The group made up of Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin have assured that it has been their project more ambitious till the date.

In the official account of Instagram of the band shared yesterday that it had already been released and doing their best to promote it as it should be despite the circumstances.

‘Calm’ is finally out! We are sharing the most honest versions of ourselves with you. We hope you love … hurt … and feel with the album while you listen. As we did, creating it, “they wrote in the post.

With just a few hours of publication, it has more than 200 thousand reproductions, the little video they shared and endless comments from their fans excited by it.

A work of art “,” THE BEST OF LIFE “,” Thank you for saving 2020 “, were some comments.

The disc features 12 singles, of which 4 of them had already been released: “Easier“,”Teeth“,”No shame” Y “Old me“But luckily the record Deluxe Edition has 15 songs.

In less than a day, Calm has become the most listened album so far, with more than a billion views on the Spotify platform.

In twitter As expected, they don’t stop talking about how amazing it is and they have made it trend in so few hours.

Critics and their millions of followers classify this new project as the best album the band has done so far.

