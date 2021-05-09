5 science fiction series on Netflix that you have to see! | Instagram

This time we will mention 5 series fantasy and Science fiction that you can find on the famous Netflix platform and that the truth is without a doubt worth seeing, and of course more if you no longer know what to see in the catalog.

The truth is that the number of new releases that the red logo platform has is surprising, and it is that today its catalog is immense and it is for that reason that many times there are productions that go by and are not recognized as they should be.

Given this, today we will mention 5 series that you can find on Netflix and that you should see if you have not seen it yet.

On the other hand, the genre fantastic that plays with time, space, scientific and technological discoveries and various other elements, has given us a great number of television wonders.

However, there are few rankings that are made in this category, but the truth is that the best series are of this same genre.

Without further ado, we mention 5 series of hundred-fiction or fantasy on Netflix:

Orphan Black (2013)

This is undoubtedly one of Netflix’s cult series and in a total of five seasons it unfolds a story about an identity theft that becomes a plot with clones in between.

It is worth mentioning that this was the winner of several awards and with a dedicated and active fandom, the series is not only a fast-paced thriller, but also raises a series of questions about identity and its limits that are still innovative today.

The OA (2016)

This series is divided into two parts and quickly achieved notable international prestige, as it emphasizes drama rather than science fiction, with the story of a young blind woman who has been missing for seven years, after which mysteriously reappears with restored vision.

Soon he takes on the mission of opening a portal to another dimension, in a fascinating series full of enigmas and that benefits from a captivating performance by Brit Marling.

The Innocents (2018)

When a teenage couple runs away from their parents’ homes, their extraordinary gift unleashes powerful forces that try to divide them forever.

The Rain (2018)

A deadly virus, transmitted by rain, wipes out the population of Scandinavia.

Six years after the initial outbreak, two brothers leave the safety of their bunker to join a group of survivors seeking to find a cure.

Raising Dion (2019)

A single mother must hide her young son’s superpowers to protect him as she investigates his origins and the loss of her husband.