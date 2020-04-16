The Sun has had many setbacks throughout its career, we leave you some of them

Luis Miguel He is one of the most recognized singers internationally, with his voice and his successful songs he has managed to conquer millions of fans around the world and has performed in the largest stadiums. However, his personal life has always been the subject of controversy, since The Sun has always remained airtight with regard to the details of his life.

The latter has haunted him throughout his career, even leaving him some scandals that have marked him. Today we are going to remind you of some of the most famous.

1. His first daughter

Product of a fleeting relationship with Stephanie Salas their first daughter was born Michelle Salas, whom he did not recognize at first. And it was that the singer took a long time in approaching his daughter. The truth is that Salas women have managed to cope on their own.

2. The mystery of his mother

One of the scandals that has haunted him throughout his career is the one related to his mother, Marcela Basteri, who disappeared from the map and is presumed dead, because no official information about where he is was ever given. And is that after the premiere of Luis Miguel, The series on Netflix, much has been speculated about what happened to the woman.

3. His excesses

The truth is that the singer has always had problems with excesses, on more than one occasion he has been seen appear at concerts in apparent drunkenness.

4. His bad character

During a concert he gave in Panama a couple of years ago, he showed a very bad character after his audio failed. In the video it was seen how assaulted his sound engineer and he even threw the microphone at her. El Sol is said to have a very bad character during his concerts.

5. His conquests

Without a doubt his great love was Aracely Arámbula with whom he had two children, but the Sun is known to many women who were with him. And is that the singer has made a fame of a womanizer.

