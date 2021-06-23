5 Samsung phones on sale during Amazon Prime Day that are very worth it

If you are looking for a new mobile, take advantage of the Prime Day offers to get a good Samsung.

If you like Samsung phones, this Amazon Prime Day 2021 in which we are immersed can give you great joy. And it is that the Amazon sales campaign has significantly lowered the price of some of the best Samsung smartphones, and here we are to tell you about it. In this article we talk about 5 cell phones of the South Korean firm on offer on Amazon that are very worthwhile.

These, and many other offers, are also sent to you through our Explica.co channel on Telegram, so we recommend that you subscribe if you use the messaging platform. Also, if you haven’t already, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime to take advantage of the outrageous discounts that the store is offering these days. Attentive, because they can be offered disappear in a short time due to lack of stock.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the model that benefits the most from Amazon discounts, as its price drops to 160 euros these days. We are talking about a terminal with 6.5-inch, Full HD +, 120 Hz Super AMOLED display of soda and probably one of the best for this price. The performance of the Galaxy S20 FE is excellent thanks to the work of the processor Samsung Exynos 990, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Three are the cameras of the Galaxy S20 FEThe main one being 12 MP, accompanied by a 12 MP wide angle and an 8 MP telephoto lens. As for autonomy, mount a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge and 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S20 FE is priced at 659 euros, which goes down to 499 euros right now.

During this Prime Day you can also save a few euros when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, a terminal with a beautiful design. Equip an Infinity-O panel 6.2-inch AMOLED, Full HD + and 120 Hz refresh rate. Under its chassis is a processor Samsung Exynos 2100, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As an operating system, Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

12 MP is the main camera of the smartphone, which works together with a 12 MP wide angle and 64 MP telephoto. Its battery is 4,000 mAh, and it is compatible with 25W fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The usual price of this version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 859 euros, but during Prime Day it can be yours for 729 euros.

If you are looking for a good cheap mobile, this Samsung Galaxy M12 is a good option. Its most distinctive feature is the battery, as it has a capacity of 6,000 mAh, extending its life even up to two days of use with a single charge. Most of its front is occupied by an LCD screen of 6.5 inches with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The brain of the Galaxy M12 is the Samsung Exynos 850, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that you can expand by microSD card. As far as photography is concerned, the terminal equips a 48 MP main camera, an ultra wide angle of 5 MP and a macro of 2 MP. By the way, it comes with Android 11 as the operating system. The Samsung Galaxy M12 drops from 209 euros to 122.55 euros during this Amazon Prime Day.

Cheaper still is the Samsung Galaxy M11, with a 6.4-inch HD + display, 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM. The internal storage is 32 GB, but can be expanded by microSD card. In addition, it comes with One UI 2 based on Android 10 as the operating system, but with update to Android 11 available.

Again, autonomy shines again in this terminal thanks to a 5,000 mAh battery that can even reach two days of use. Among the best is also its price, because now you can buy it for only 84.55 euros.

Among the Samsung mobiles on offer during Prime Day is also the Galaxy A12, which once again relies on a great battery to conquer the market. Specifically, it has a 5,000 mAh battery. In its list of specifications we also see a 6.5-inch HD Infinity-V display, a Helio P35 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal memory.

Triple is the rear camera of the terminal, the main one being 48 MP. In addition, it has a 13 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro. Not missing a side fingerprint reader to unlock the smartphone with your finger. The original price of the Samsung Galaxy A12]is 179 euros, and goes down to 149 euros on Amazon Prime Day.

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join