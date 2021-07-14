5 robot vacuum cleaners for less than € 200 that are very worthwhile and will save you time | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are interested in spending less time cleaning your house to enjoy the summer, these robot vacuum cleaners are intelligent, you can control them remotely and some models also scrub the floor.

Robot vacuum cleaners have come to revolutionize the care of our home. Thanks to these little devices we can spend less time on household chores like cleaning the floor, and more time doing other things that are more interesting.

If you have always wanted to have a robot vacuum cleaner and your budget is small, then right now you can get many very cheap models, for less than 200 euros and top brands.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

You do not need to have a lot of money to buy a robot vacuum cleaner that you can control from an application or even with the help of the Google assistant or Alexa.

Although there are models that can exceed 500 euros, we offer you some opportunities for less than 200 euros that work great.

You can also buy them in several stores, although Amazon offers free and fast shipping just for signing up for Amazon Prime. It is free for the first 30 days and you can also access services such as Prime Video.

iRobot Roomba 671

This vacuuming robot is one of the most affordable of iRobot, although it is no less complete for that. For example, it is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant and intelligently maps your home for a more detailed cleaning.

One of the base robots of iRobot, one of the most important and leading companies in the world of robot vacuum cleaners is this Roomba 671, which is right now at a minimum price.

It is a robot with a WiFi connection to control it from an application or with Alexa, which can also clean all types of floors and carpets.

It even allows you to create cleaning schedules that fit your personal schedules, for example when you leave your house to go somewhere or deep cleanings in time of allergies.

It detects and removes dust and other elements by taking a double tour where it finds the most dirt. Its autonomy is 90 minutes.

Best of all, this vacuum cleaner only costs 199 euros for a limited time on Amazon, an offer that you cannot miss.

Lefant M210

Robot vacuum cleaner with a power of 1800 Pa, tank of 500 milliliters and optical sensors to avoid collisions with furniture. It has WiFi and is compatible with Alexa.

One of the cheapest and best known robot vacuum cleaners from Amazon has a new improved version. This is Lefant M210, a low cost robot that can now be yours for only 139.99 euros thanks to the 60 euro discount coupon.

It has a suction power of 1,800 Pa, about 135 minutes of autonomy and has sensors that allow it not to collide with obstacles that it finds around your house.

Its tank is 500ml and has 4 cleaning modes.

Its great novelty compared to the old model is that this Lefant M210 is a robotic vacuum cleaner connected via WiFi. It can be controlled with its application from wherever you want to be, but also with a remote control.

Cecotec Conga 1090 Connected

This robot vacuum cleaner is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant virtual assistants. It not only vacuums, but also scrubs and is suitable for all types of floors.

One of Cecotec’s best-selling robotic vacuum cleaners is on sale again on Amazon. It’s about the vacuum cleaner and mop Cecotec Conga 1090 Connectec.

It has a power of 1,400 Pa, a special brush to collect pet hair. Vacuum, sweep, mop and mop the floor thanks to its accessories. You can also connect via WiFi and control it with your app or with Alexa.

It has 2 high capacity tanks for solids and liquids. others have an autonomy of 160 minutes.

The best thing is the price. In the Cecotec online store in Spain it only costs 129 euros with free shipping from its warehouses in Spain.

In Amazon you have to spend a little more, it costs 139 euros with free shipping.

Ikohs Create Netbot S15

Robot vacuum cleaner with 4 functions: sweeps, vacuums, mops and mops the floor. Cueta with WiFi connection to use it with its own App and a remote control.

One of Cecotec’s greatest competencies is this other vacuum cleaner from the Ikohs brand, a Create Netbot S15 which is now cheaper than ever on Amazon.

This model is very similar to Conga 1090 Connected at a very similar price, therefore you should take into account if you do not have a brand preference.

It is a robot vacuum cleaner that is also capable of scrubbing the floor or mopping. Sweep, vacuum, mop and mop all types of floors. You can also climb high rugs to capture all the dirt.

It has intelligent mapping of your home and total control from its application or with the remote control.

Its price is 139 euros on Amazon, including shipping costs.

Dreame F9

Robot vacuum cleaner that vacuums and scrubs equipped with an advanced navigation system. It has a suction power of 2,500 Pa, has an antibacterial scrubbing cloth and is capable of mapping your home in an intelligent way to calculate the optimal cleaning route.

From the hand of the company that manufactures Xiaomi vacuum cleaners, comes Dreame F9, a cheap and efficient robot vacuum cleaner.

This is one of the most powerful, with a maximum power of 2,500 Pa, as well as being a model with a very fine design to be able to get under any piece of furniture.

Its tank has a 600ml capacity and has HEPA filters to prevent dust from re-filtering. It also has a 200ml liquid tank to mop the floor.

Its normal price is 200 euros, but now you can find it on Amazon for 191 euros with free shipping.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.