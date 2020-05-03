The cell phones that we use today give us the necessary power to emulate almost all the retro consoles that we want, and also to have a wide library of games. But with so many options at our disposal it is difficult to choose the best one. And to save you the time of searching, here we present you the 5 best emulators for your Android smartphone, all available in the official Android app store.

Nostalgia.NES – NES game emulator

Whether you have good memories of the NES or never had one, this is your chance to play some of the most iconic titles on this classic console. Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby’s Adventure, Super Metroid, Ultima IV, Ducktales and many, many more are at your fingertips with Nostalgia.NES.

The emulator interface is quite friendly, as soon as you start it you can see the games you have downloaded and start them immediately. Although, yes, each time you download a new one you must search for it from the application so that it recognizes it and then you can start it.

You can play with the touch screen of your cell phone or connect a PS4 or Xbox One control, and since you only use the d-pad and two main buttons, there is not much problem with the mapping. You can also play it with a joystick, if you wish.

Snes9x EX + – SuperNES emulator

If you want to relive all those moments with the fantastic Super Mario World 3, Snes9x EX is the best option. It is the emulator for Android of this classic Nintendo console that best suits all tastes, especially for the most demanding. In addition to its stability and how well it runs, you have endless options to customize it. One of my favorite things is that you can adjust the distribution of the buttons on the screen, to play more comfortably.

You can also connect your wireless controller to your favorite console or use a gamepad.

NEO.emu – Neo Geo Arcade Emulator

If yours was always the arcade, NEO.emu is for you. In this emulator you will be able to play on your Android all those classic machines like Metal Slug, Street Fighter 2, The King of Fighters 2002 and many more. Admittedly, several of these games have also moved to home consoles, but many prefer arcade gameplay.

In NEO.emu you will have the controls of a classic little machine, with its six buttons distributed on the screen, in addition to a touch lever. It’s worth giving it a try, and with such a large catalog you’re sure to find some game for yourself. You only have to pay 52 pesos to enjoy it.

MD.EMU – SEGA Genesis

MD.EMU is, in my opinion, the best SEGA Genesis emulator for Android you can find. Its multiple customization options include from modify the size of the screen to fit your phone until you change the distribution of the buttons. The design and interface are also a gesture of nostalgia and fidelity to the original console, a detail that, although it does not affect the gameplay, is much appreciated.

Although many of the titles you could enjoy in SEGA Genesis were also available on SNES, SEGA had its own blue jewel: Sonic the Hedgehog, with its dynamic and original gameplay that continues to win fans even today. Of course, using it will cost you 65 pesos.

ePSXe – PlayStation X

There is no doubt that the first PlayStation made its mark on many of us. Whether because we played Crash Team Racing with our friends or because we enjoyed its extensive library alone with its ambitious titles such as a Final Fantasy VII or a Metal Gear Solid, the PSX is a well-remembered console among players. ePSXe is one of the best emulators for Android that you will find, and it is very easy to use. You can find it on the official ePSXe site, as well as the files necessary to install it.

It is one of the most stable PlayStation emulators, plus it has a wide range of customization options, such as playing with the buttons that are displayed on the screen of your smartphone or connecting a wireless control, such as the PS4. This option and using a gamepad are the most comfortable, especially if you plan to play for a long time.

There is a free version and a paid version (which costs 49 pesos), and if you don’t want to pay a single peso, don’t worry, because the free version is very complete and you won’t need anything when playing.

