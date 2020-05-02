Pedroia is a historic Red Sox | Jim McIsaac / .
From the farms of the Boston Red Sox organization came great players who left their personal mark in the Major Leagues. Not everyone stayed at the club, but they were still stars in MLB.
1. Mookie Betts
He has just been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 6 seasons in Boston, he made an offensive line of .301 / .374 / .519, with 470 RBIs and 139 home runs. He has gone to 4 All-Star Games, won 3 Silver Bats, one MVP (2018) and 4 Gold Gloves.
2. Dustin Pedroia
Injuries have limited him to 9 games since 2018 and his retirement is expected very soon, but his career has been stellar. In 14 seasons, he hit .299 / .365 / .439, with 725 RBIs and 140 home runs. He was Rookie of the Year (2007), MVP (2008), 4 times All Star and has 4 Gold Gloves and a Silver Bat.
3. Jacoby Ellsbury
His decline was so steep that it is hard to remember now, but Ellsbury was a major league star. He spent 7 of his 11 seasons in the majors with Boston. 2011 was his great year, when he won the Gold Glove as centerfield, the Silver Bat, he was chosen to the All-Star Game and was second in the MVP vote.
4. Roger Clemens
His connection to the use of prohibited substances is the only thing that has prevented his arrival in the Hall of Fame. The right-hander left a 3.12 lifetime ERA, with 354 wins and 4,672 strikeouts in 24 seasons, 13 of them with Boston. He was MVP, attended 11 All-Star Games and won the Cy Young 7 times.
5. Jim Rice
Left fielder and designated hitter, his career spanned 16 seasons, all with Boston. He had a .298 / .352 / .502 offensive line for life, with 382 home runs and 1,451 RBIs. He is a member of the Hall of Fame, was MVP, elected to 8 Star Games and winner of 2 Silver Bats.