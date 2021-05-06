5 recommended Netflix series to watch this weekend

Netflix continues to offer us new content so that our weekend is full of adventures. The platform is launching its great commitment to superheroes these days, expanding its catalog of true crimes and postponing its taste for fantastic universes. Don’t miss out on some of the best series you can see on the platform.

Jupiter’s Legacy

The superhero boom lands on Netflix with the premiere this weekend of Jupiter’s Legacy. After the important development these years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, as well as important antecedents such as The Boys Amazon Prime Video and Arrowverse From The CW, the streaming service is now betting on the first generation of superheroes who, after a century protecting humanity, must pass the baton on to their children so that they continue their legacy. The cast has the presence of Ben daniels (The Crown), Elena Kampouris (My big Greek wedding 2), Andrew Horton (It Came from the Desert), Mike wade (Wally Got Wasted) and Matt lanter (Timeless).

Selena. The Series (2T)

The second season of the series about the Texan singer Selena Quintanilla comes to streaming. The story continues the life of the artist who was assassinated on March 31, 1995 at the age of 23, in one of the best moments of her career. Of Mexican descent, ‘the queen of tex-mex’ had sold two million records worldwide and had even won a Grammy Award.

Sons of Sam: A Descent into Hell

True crime is one of the most sought-after genres on Netflix, where these years we have been able to enjoy documentary fictions The Alcàsser case, Pistorious, Crime scene: disappearance at the Hotel Cecil or The Watts case: the homicidal father. This time, Sons of sam collect the story of the serial killer David Berkowitz, who we could already see in the David Fincher series Mindhunter.

Shadow and bone

The adaptation of the author’s literary work Leigh bardugo is hooking the public. Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho), Ben barnes (The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian) and Archie renaux (Morbius) star in this fiction based on a fantastic universe, in which the struggle between light and darkness is one of its main axes. Will the Grisha Order manage to control the situation?

The innocent

Since its premiere last week, the thriller starring Mario Casas has been placed on the podium of the most viewed content. The series of Oriol Paulo (Setback) focuses on the story of a young man accused of an accidental murder, for which he must pay a prison sentence. Years later, he will be able to obtain his freedom, at which point he decides to start a new life with his pregnant wife (Aura Garrido). However, the past will hit the couple too soon. The innocent is based on the homonymous novel by the American writer Harlan coben.