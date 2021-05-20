5 recommended Netflix series to watch this weekend

The returns of some of the great Netflix series are starring in arrivals on the platform these days. Dinosaurs, superheroes or scary stories are some of the main elements of these fictions, which come together with the resolution of Sara’s murder at last. Don’t miss out on some of the best news you can see on streaming.

Who Killed Sara 2T

After the success of Mexican fiction in its first season, Netflix premiered the second batch of episodes on May 19. On this occasion, a mysterious body buried in the patio of Álex Guzmán’s house (Manolo Cardona) threatens him to return to jail. Meanwhile, the protagonist will also discover the secrets of his sister Sara (Ximena Lamadrid) and the truth of his murder. Will he finally find his revenge against the Lazcano family?

Master of None 3T

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy opens its third season. The series created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang gives all the prominence now to the character of Denise (Lena Waithe), Dev’s (Ansari) best friend. A story of love, loss and overcoming in which she has now become a master of ceremonies and experiences some misadventures with her girlfriend Alicia (Naomi ackie).

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp 3T

While we wait for the return of Alan Grant (Sam neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff goldblum) to the Jurassic Park franchise in Jurassic World: Dominion, the Netflix animation series premieres its third season. In it, the characters return to Isla Nublar where they discover new details of Dr. Wu’s research. A storm will prevent them from leaving the place, with a new deadly threat looming over them. The new chapters premiere on May 21.

On the edge of reality 3T

The Mexican production series, but shot in English, premieres its third season. Between ghosts, supernatural events and a paranormal world, the protagonists tell their own personal stories. The series plays with the parameters between fantasy and reality, breaking the limits of human imagination. Perfect for lovers of scary stories. Adrián García Bogliano takes the lead of this project, with episodes that do not exceed 30 minutes.

The Neighbor 2T

Quim Gutierrez dons superhero tights again in season two of The neighbor. The ending of the fiction that adapts the homonymous comic of Santiago García and Pepo Pérez comes May 21 to Netflix. Clara Lake He also returns as a co-star in these new adventures, now set during the Madrid Olympic Games bid. Fran Perea, Javier Botet or Gracia Olayo come together in this new season.