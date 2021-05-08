5 recommended HBO series to watch this weekend

Return to HBO Spain of recognized series, such as The maid’s tale, and the arrival of highly anticipated fictions, such as The Nevers or Mare of Easttown, star in some of the recommendations of the week. The platform continues its weekly broadcast plan, something very characteristic of the streaming service and that makes us enjoy a longer farewell to Pose, which broadcasts its outcome. Here is the best of the week.

The Handmaid’s Tale (4T)

The Republic of Gilead returns to HBO to show us June Osborne’s revolution (Elisabeth moss). The third season ended with the help of this to several maids and children to flee, something for which he would end up suffering the torture of Lydia (Ann dowd). The adaptation of the books by Margaret Atwood will end in its fifth season, which could connect with the new sequel Wills.

The Nevers

Controversy aside, Joss Whedon He has been commissioned to build the Buffy, Vampire Slayer, Firefly or Dollhouse series jewels, which have stood the test of time. Her new series for HBO tells the story of Amalia True (Laura donnelly, Outlander), a mysterious and quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly, Vikings), a young inventor. Both lead and provide refuge to people who manifest a series of special abilities, which make them immediately be feared and persecuted by the rest of society. Olivia Williams, James Norton or Tom Riley, complete the cast.

Mare of Easttown



Kate winslet stars in the new fiction directed by Craig zobel (The Hunt, The Leftovers). Mare is a detective from a small town in Pennsylvania (United States), where she investigates a local murder. Meanwhile, he will have to investigate the dead girl’s high school classmates. A thriller that brings to mind successful series like Broadchurch or Happy Valley.

Pose (3T)

The first two episodes of Pose, the series co-created by Ryan murphy, are now available on HBO Spain. The series returns to the ballroom scene, taking the action back to the 90s. Pray Tell (Billy porter) now suffers from alcoholism, unable to cope with death from AIDS around him and his own illness. Meanwhile, Casa Evangelista will have to face new work and personal challenges, which could endanger the future of the family.

Welcome to Utmark

HBO’s new Norwegian series is set in Utmark, a secluded corner of the outside world north of the north. Strangers do not last long in this strange and wild place, something that could change with the arrival of a new teacher in town. You will soon realize that the only person who has normal behavior there is a 12-year-old girl.