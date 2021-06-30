5 recommendations for series and movies

HBO Max began operating in Latin America as of this Tuesday, June 29, 2021. It is the new WarnerMedia streaming service that will be available in more than ten countries in the region. In this space the different companies that belong to the media conglomerate are grouped, with the aim of presenting their different series and films in one place.

The companies that are integrated under the HBO Max seal are: TNT, truTV, Max Originals, DC, CNN, TBS, Cartoon Network, Adult Swin, Warner Bros and HBO. The series and films of these companies are now grouped within the HBO Max catalog, resulting in thousands of hours of content for all audiences. Initially, access can be done through two methods, standard or mobile. The difference between one and the other lies in issues such as resolution or entry through devices. But all all productions are available in each option.

HBO Max brings together several of the most important franchises of recent years, and even classics in the history of cinema such as Casablanca (Michael Curtiz, 1942), Cinema Paradiso (Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988) or The Bridges of Madison (Clint Eastwood , nineteen ninety five). In relation to more recent productions, there is also news: several of the contemporary film and television successes are within this service.

HBO Max: 5 recommendations from its catalog

The breadth of the catalog offers options for different audiences. Within it, there are three series and two film franchises that should be taken into account for their cultural value, as well as being entertaining proposals.

The Sopranos (1999)

Tony Soprano is perhaps one of the most prominent pop icons of recent years. James Gandolfini’s interpretation of the character put his career in another dimension and, in turn, gave rise to one of the best series in history. The Sopranos is set in New York and describes how Tony must deal with family responsibilities and, in turn, professional ones: his various commitments to the mob demand more than just time.

This drama was created by David Chase and aired during its six seasons on HBO. The Hollywood Reporter selected it as the best series of the 2000s. Now you can see it in full on HBO Max.

The Wire (2002)

Within the discussion about the best series in history, The Sopranos finds opposition in The Wire. The series, set in Baltimore, explores different social problems through the eyes of a policeman. Drug trafficking, bureaucracy, racism, homophobia, alcoholism are just some of the topics covered throughout the series. Figures such as Dominic West, Idris Elba, Chris Bauer, Michael B. Jordan, among other well-known actors participate in it.

This crime series was written and produced by David Simon, a journalist and writer. Some of the media that have considered it the best series in history are Time magazine, The New York Times and The Guardian.

Game of Thrones (2011)

HBO

The most important television phenomenon in recent years. Each episode of Game of Thrones, broadcast on Sunday, led to a wave of comments on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and reactions in specialized media to address what happened in the episode. His characters, in one way or another, entered popular culture as happened at the time with The Sopranos and The Wire, although with Game of Thrones there are more doubts about their place within the best series in history.

This production was inspired by the work of George RR Martin and was developed by David Benioff and DB Weiss throughout its eight seasons, which are available on HBO Max.

Lord of the Rings (2001)

Some consider the Lord of the Rings trilogy the best in movie history. The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The two Towers (2002) and The return of the King (2003) were another large-scale cultural phenomenon, at a time when social networks and streaming were not yet available. All the experience was gathered in the movie theaters, where it was possible to enjoy a fantastic and epic story like few others.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy was written, produced and directed in its film adaptation by Peter jackson, which was co-written by Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. The films were inspired by the work of JRR Tolkien. It had seventeen Oscars and you can enjoy them on HBO Max.

Harry Potter (2001)

Another of those historical franchises that can be seen on HBO Max. Harry Potter, inspired by the work of JK Rowling, enchanted children, youth and adults who, even today, reread the literary work and watch the movies about the wizard. There were a total of eight productions: The Philosopher’s Stone (2001), The secret chamber (2002), The prisoner of Azkaban (2004), The Goblet of Fire (2005), The order of the Phoenix (2007), The mystery of the prince (2009), The Deathly Hallows: part 1 (2010), LDeathly Hallows: part 2 (2011).

The franchise was directed by Chris Columbus (first and second film), Alfonso Cuarón (third), Mike Newell (fourth) and David Yates (from fifth to eighth).

Among the series and movie options are franchises such as Mad Max (George Miller, 1978), the seasons of Friends, the premiere of Space Jam: a new legacy (2021) and animated productions such as The Powerpuff Girls and Looney Tunes, as well as various DC related content. HBO Max is available for Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Remember that we recently told you how to get a 50% lifetime discount on your HBO Max subscription.

