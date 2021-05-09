5 recent streaming movies you should have seen by now

Walt Disney Pictures / Sony Pictures / Amazon Prime Video

These are the latest releases that you shouldn’t miss out on anything in the world, from the Oscar-winning ‘Nomadland’ to the fast-paced ‘No Regrets’. Our ranking: The best films of 2021.

Keeping up with the best releases is sometimes difficult. The world of ‘streaming’ is saturated: every week we receive new movies and series on the different platforms, be it Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar + or HBO, and it is difficult to keep up with everything new and, above all, everything essential. So We make things a little easier for you with five infallible recommendations for this weekend. Five recent films that have stood out this season, either by sweeping the awards galas (as is the case of Chloé Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’) or for becoming one of the highest rated films so far this year (of course, ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ by Mike Rianda). Both are part of this list of essentials that are already available in ‘streaming’ so that you can hit play and start enjoying.

The Mitchells against the machines

Sony Pictures AnimationNetflix

Many already consider it one of the best films of 2021, and with good reason: ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ is the funniest, smartest and most familiar with what we are going to find in ‘streaming’ this year. Its story centers on a family that, during a road trip, encounters a technological insurrection that makes them the last hope of humanity. The robots have rebelled and only them, who just wanted to go on vacation to reconnect before teenage Katie Mitchell (Abbi jacobson) entered the film school of their dreams, they seem capable of stopping them. All this results in an adventure full of cultural references, a hilarious sense of humor and a vocation for fun for the whole family. Although directed by Mike rianda and co-written by Jeff Lowe, the film is branded by the producers Phil Lord Y Chris miller (‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’), with the meta humor of ‘The LEGO Movie’ and the quirky, often very goofy inventiveness of his feature film debut ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.’

It is available on Netflix.

Nomadland

Her accumulation of accolades speaks for her: winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival and winner at the Golden Globes, Bafta and Oscars 2021 (where she won the Best Film awards , Best Direction and Best Actress), ‘Nomadland’ is undoubtedly the movie of the year. And that’s why it’s one of the essentials to watch at home now that it’s available on Disney +. Its director, Chloé Zhao, takes us into the heart of contemporary nomads, entire communities of people who have been thrown out of the capitalist and neoliberal system and have sought a new way of life. There is nostalgia and social criticism, but also a lot of humanity and hope. Frances McDormand on a priceless emcee like Fern, a woman who has lost everything and is finding her place in the world.

It is available on Disney +.

No regrets

Paramount

For the first time, the focus of adaptations of Tom clancy to the cinema they separate from their most famous figure, that of Jack Ryan, to focus on another of his most iconic and least explored characters on screen: John clark. Even so, what we see in ‘No Regrets’ by Stefano sollima are the origins of the character, how he becomes the shadow agent we met with Willem dafoe in ‘Imminent Danger’ and Liev Schreiber in ‘Nuclear Panic’. Now it is the turn of Michael B. Jordan, who plays a man struck by tragedy who will seek revenge. Is it the beginning of a saga? For now, we are content to enjoy the fast-paced action and promises of the future that this film offers us.

It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Capone

Filmin

Resurfaced from the ashes of ‘Fantastic Four’, Josh trank returns to the cinema with ‘Capone’, a biopic that shows the mobster Al Capone like we’ve never seen it before. That’s, in part, thanks to Tom hardy, who brings it to life with conviction, aggressiveness and madness. The film narrates only the last year of the character’s life, so it becomes a portrait of his decadence, with syphilis already unstoppable taking control of his brain and death just around the corner. Who was the most famous criminal of the twentieth century is presented to us in an original way. As the critic of The Wrap pointed out, as a kind of ‘The Irishman’ reimagined by David lynch or as ‘The price of power’ filmed by the Stanley kubrick from ‘The Shining’. Wow, that will not leave you indifferent.

It is available on Filmin.

I care a lot

Amazon Prime Video

Rosamund pike won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a comedy or musical for her performance in this film by J Blakeson, and well deserved. In it she plays an unscrupulous woman, Marla Grayson, whose pulse does not tremble to take advantage of others for her benefit. But sooner or later she and her partner Fran (Eiza Gonzalez) had to meet an obstacle. Her name is Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), and, by trying to fleece her like everyone else, they have interfered in the plans of a major criminal (Peter dinklage). This is the premise of this film, a satire against neoliberal capitalism and intolerable cruelty, with large doses of sarcasm in a protagonist who has nothing of heroin.

It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io