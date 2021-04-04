5 recent movies to watch this Easter

Judas and the Black Messiah / The Mauritanian / Shirley

Spring begins, Easter holidays arrive and streaming, as always, is on fire. This year it is time, again, to stay home as much as possible because of the sanitary restrictions caused by Covid-19, and that is why it is the perfect time to catch up on the best movies of the season. And we can do it from the comfort of our home, where lately we are receiving great premieres, from ‘Raya and the last dragon’ on Disney + to ‘The King of Zamunda’ on Amazon Prime Video or ‘Cherry’ on Apple TV +.

But the films that we put you on this list are those that you cannot miss for anything in the world, the essential ones, the titles that are marking the Hollywood award galas (such as ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’) and those that are succeeding the most on digital platforms such as Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video and Filmin. Attentive, because you’re going to want to put these five productions on your to-do list (plus an extra for those who are hungry moviegoers) and enjoy them during the holidays. What better time to catch up and enjoy these gems?

‘The Mauritanian’: An Exciting Judicial Thriller

Jodie foster won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in this court drama based on true events. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, brings to the big screen the case of Mohamedou Ould Slahi (the one who interprets Tahar rahim), a man who has been locked up in Guantánamos prison for a decade without ever having gone to court. Everything changes when defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene woodley) decide to represent you and start a fight to find true justice for your case. It is an exciting film that does not neglect its strong denunciation of the controversial American prison.

Available in: Filmin, Movistar +.

‘The dissident’: A documentary to make our jaws drop

Bryan fogel, who won an Oscar in 2017 with the imposing ‘Icarus’, has returned with another documentary that does not leave indifferent. ‘The Dissident’ follows the mysterious story of The Washington Post journalist, Jamal khashoggi, who on October 2, 2018 entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and nothing else was heard from him again. The journalist had openly criticized the prince’s policies Mohammed bin Salman in his native Saudi Arabia, and his views apparently cost him his death. The documentary brings together other dissidents from the country’s government, and also Khashoggi’s fiancée, to conduct an investigation into what happened that fateful day. A chilling film, important and with the same tension as the best of thrillers.

Available in: Filmin.

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’: The Origin of the Black Lives Matter

It is one of the contenders for the Oscars 2021, and also one of the must-see films of the year. Directed by Shaka king, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ tells the true story of Bill (Lakeith stanfield), a petty criminal who is detained by the police and receives an offer that he cannot refuse: in exchange for making all his criminal history disappear, he agrees to infiltrate the Black Panther party to spy on its leader, activist Fred Hampton (amazing Daniel Kaluuya). Thus, we enter one of the political groups that have most marked the fight against racism in the United States. And what better time than to soak up this story than in the era of Black Lives Matter and the importance of eradicating, once and for all, racism not only social, but above all institutional.

Available in: Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV.

‘Shirley’: A visceral portrait of a unique writer

The director of the great ‘Madeline’s Madeline’, Josephine decker, it is proposed in his new film to put into images the imaginary of the great Shirley jackson, writer of novels such as ‘The Curse of Hill House’ or ‘We have always lived in this castle’. Even so, the protagonist of this story is Rose (Odessa young), a young woman recently married who moves in with her husband Fred (Logan Lerman), aspiring college professor, at the home of his mentor Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg), who happens to be married to Jackson, who is incredibly (as always) brought to life by the actress Elisabeth moss. With them,

Available in: Filmin, Movistar +.

‘Lúa Vermella’: The ghosts of the Galician coast

As one of the most promising filmmakers in our cinema, Lois Patiño never disappoints. With his new film, he takes us to a town on the coast of Galicia, where the world seems paralyzed, although we can hear the voices of the ghosts and monsters that inhabit the place. The footage follows three women searching for a missing sailor at sea, and that’s all there is to know. The rest is a sensory experience that reflects on the passage of time, loss and forgetting. A new jewel of the New Galician Cinema, and a hypnotic, suggestive, magnetic and, ultimately, magical movie.

Available in: Filmin.

BONUS: ‘The human voice’ by Pedro Almodóvar

If you fancy a good dessert, you can’t miss the short film by Pedro Almodovar, which is already available on various streaming platforms. We do not care that the Oscars have not nominated it for Best Fiction Short Film: it is a totally ‘Almodovarian’ marvel and with a Tilda swinton fantastic. ‘The human voice’ follows a woman who waits for her ex-lover to pick up her suitcases, although it seems that she never arrives and the poor thing has only gone down to the street once to buy an ax and a can of gasoline. A woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown? Of course not.

Available in: Movistar +.

