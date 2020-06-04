If you constantly feel hungry even after you finish eating, there are some factors that may be causing it. Find out and take care of your health avoiding overweight, obesity and various degenerative diseases

Hunger is a signal sent by the body when it needs foodHowever, on many occasions it is also confused with the “want to eat”. It is presented with infallible signs like the typical growling in the stomach, feeling of emptiness in the stomach, headacheirritability humor changes and concentration problems.

All human beings under different circumstances we feel hungryhowever it is a sensation that varies in each person, there are those who can pass several hours between meals without feeling hungry and in other cases you can feel hungry in a very recurring throughout the day. The explanations are diverse, among which diets with certain deficiencies in protein, fat or fiber, high levels of stress, dehydration, among others. If you feel that your hunger levels They have been activated throughout the day, know the main reasons.

1. Not consuming enough protein

Many times uncontrolled hunger directly related to the type of food we follow, diets characterized by a low protein intake they are an important cause. The organism needs the proteins to control appetite and thanks to his satiating power they keep us satisfied throughout the day. On the other hand, proteins have the peculiarity of reduce hormone levels that stimulate hunger. A study found that replace 25% of calories in protein during 12 weeks in obese menYes, it reduced by 50% the desire to eat all the time. Specialists recommend eating foods with a high protein intake, such as meat, chicken, fish, egg, in some dairy products as the milk and yogurt and others of plant origin such as the legumes, nuts, seeds and grains.

Proteins / Photo: Shutterstock

2. You are consuming a lot of refined carbohydrates

The refined carbohydrates are related to negative health effects, this is because during processing they are stripped of their content in vitamins, minerals and fiber. This occurs when consumed in excess white flours found in whole grain foods such as bread and pasta, products made with processed sugars as is the case with some baked breads, sweets and soft drinks. These foods influence the state of hunger since lack fiber and that is why the body easily digests them, on the other hand they are characterized by cause glucose spikes and this leads to higher levels of insulin in the blood which tends to lead to hypoglycemia, which refers to low blood sugar levels that tell the body that it needs more food. Replace refined carbohydrates is a great and simple health habit, the best recommendation is to opt for healthier foods such as the fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains; its fiber content helps to keep hunger under control.

Donate./Photo: Lisa Fotios / Pexels

3. You follow a low fat diet

Low fat diets they are associated with less satiety, this is because they are nutrients that the body takes longer to digest and they remain in the stomach for longer periods. At the same time the fat intake it is important to increase the hormone production responsible for the feeling of satiety or fullness. Various studies show that low fat diets are the cause of a significant increase in cravings for foods high in sugars and carbohydrates. It is important to choose to choose healthy fats that stand out for their high content of Omega 3 fatty acids and the medium chain triglycerides who are recognized for their ability to satiate and healthy reduce appetite. The main food recommendations are coconut oil, the salmonavocado chia seeds, nuts, tuna and mackerel.

Avocado. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. You are not drinking enough water

One of the most important aspects to enjoy a good health, without a doubt is to maintain the adequate levels of hydration. Drinking enough water per day is related to correct functioning of the brain, heart, better concentration levels and physical and mental performance. Water keeps the skin and digestive system healthy and has a great potential to reduce appetite, drink it before meals or in times of anxiety eating is associated with lower calorie intake. It is also important to know that on many occasions the feelings of hunger and thirstas long as you feel the empty stomach Try drinking a glass of water. Integrates the consumption of fruits, vegetables, smoothies, juices and soups that will add up positively.

Water./Photo: Shutterstock

5. Lack of fiber

The fiber it is not only important for the digestive, intestinal and cardiovascular function, It is a fundamental nutrient in the diet since it provides satiety. Nutrition specialists have found that low fiber diets are associated with increased appetite. Foods rich in fiber they digest more slowly in the body, they have the peculiarity of reducing the stomach emptying speed and they are perfect for keeping the controlled hunger for many hours. Also a high fiber intake is related to release of hormones that reduce appetite, the recommendation is to consume the foods that contain mostly Soluble fiber. Some good options are products like oats, flax seeds, sweet potatoes, oranges and Brussels sprouts.

Avena./Photo: Shutterstock

