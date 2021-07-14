5 reasons why you will want this Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung’s smartwatch for less than 300 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung’s smartwatch with a mechanical bezel, GPS and a 1.4-inch (45mm) screen is already under $ 300 on Amazon.

As for smart watches, you are lucky to be able to choose between so many models with so many different features (and many the same) that it can be overwhelming to choose one to do your daily tasks like sports, use of applications and control your body.

If price is an important reason for choosing, right now you can find a 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for a very low price on Amazon, one of its historical lows in this store, only 299 euros with free shipping.

This watch is Samsung’s most advanced model right now, with a 45mm dial, integrated GPS and NFC, and an AMOLED display that you can customize through TizenOS.

Is about a very complete smartwatch that can become one of your best allies right now to control your heart rate, play sports outdoors using your GPS or simply control applications and notifications from your wrist.

It has a size of 45mm and a 1.4-inch screen for viewing in direct sunlight

The design of this watch is the largest, with a 45mm sphere which makes it more sporty. The screen that now has a size of 1.4 inches also grows.

The screen is Super AMOLED, so you make sure that the level of brightness and contrast is the maximum so that with direct sunlight it can be seen without problems.

Sensors to monitor your pulse and blood oxygen level while doing sports or resting

Among the sensors that this smartwatch has, you can find an accelerometer, barometer or ambient light sensor to control the brightness of the screen.

It also has a heart rate sensor to better measure your heart rate and a sensor that measures the blood oxygen level (VO2 Max).

Follow your races running, cycling, swimming and much more with its GPS

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a smartwatch with a classic design, but with a totally sporty intention. It has GPS and many sports tracking, for example running, walking, cycling, pool swimming, outdoor swimming, stationary bike, body building, elliptical and many more.

A battery that lasts 2 days of normal use and up to a week in low-power mode

If the autonomy of your watch is something important but you want to have premium functions like those of this Galaxy Watch 3, then you can ensure that this watch will last you more than one day of use. Its 340mAh battery offers an autonomy of 56 hours of normal use and up to 151 hours with low consumption mode.

The lowest price so far and totally free and fast shipping

This smartwatch is available on Amazon, so the shipping cost is free. But if you also sign up for Amazon Prime, you can take it with you with free and fast shipping, as much as tomorrow you could have it in your house.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.