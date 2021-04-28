5 reasons why you should buy the iPhone 12 now if you were waiting for the right moment | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to buy an iPhone but do not know if it is the right time, then you should know that this is the time to buy an iPhone 12 for these reasons.

If you think that the right time to buy an iPhone, or really any mobile, is to do it as soon as it is announced, you are in error. In fact, buying a mobile at its launch is only better if you need a mobile immediately and want the best and most modern iPhone. But if you really want to save, you have to wait at least a few months.

So are we at the right time to buy an iPhone? It is never a bad time to buy an iPhone or any mobile as long as you need it because the one you have fails you or does not give more of itself. But after a while yes, this is the best time to buy an iPhone 12.

There are several factors that indicate that special moment, the optimal time to buy a new smartphone. These values ​​are never usually given at launch or when a new generation is announced, it is right in the middle.

These are the reasons we think this is the best time to buy an iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 is right now at all-time lows

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

What better reason to buy anything than because it costs less? That is the case of the iPhone 12 right now, because in its version in red and in all capacities are at their all-time low on Amazon.

You can get a 128GB iPhone 12 on Amazon For only 863.98 euros with totally free shipping and if you sign up for Prime, if you are not already, the shipping will be fast.

This is the historical minimum price on Amazon for this model and in any color, because so far the last minimum price was 873 euros, 10 euros more.

Remember that this is the 128 GB version, so there is a lower version of 64 GB and a higher version of 256 GB. The 64 GB iPhone 12 is also at the historical minimum for 798 euros, that is, 111 euros less and the version with 256 GB remains at 969 euros, about 110 euros less.

We will take a long time to see the new model

iPhone 12, analysis and opinion of ComputerHoy.com

The sad reality is that I still there are many months to see the next iPhone model in its typical event that is usually held in September. What’s worse, if last year’s model is repeated, until you can have a new iPhone in hand it will be even more time.

Production problems in factories and assembly plants due to the coronavirus in 2020 caused iPhones to be launched on different dates. First the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, later the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. There was a great lack of stock that lasted almost 2 months.

With the lack of chips caused by the mass purchase of these companies, it is expected that this year will be more or less the same as last year, but this time due to a lower level of mobile stock. Therefore, although they are released in September and October, it will take more weeks until they have stock to ship.

Spectacular performance and cameras

The A14 Bionic chip It is one of the fastest processors that we have seen in an iPhone, only surpassed by the M1 chip present in Macs and in the new iPad Pro. Its performance allows you not only to open dozens of applications at the same time, but also to have games with better graphic quality and without the mobile getting so hot or taking photos and videos in maximum resolution is simple and with almost no processing time.

The 12-megapixel cameras on the iPhone 12 are exceptional, even in low light and a smart HDR photography mode. In addition, 4K video recording with Dolby Vision allows you to capture scenes as if they were from the cinema.

This iPhone can be resold at a good price

If you buy an iPhone 12 now, you can sell it in a few months when the new one is announced if you want to change because they introduce many interesting news.

One of the best features that nobody usually tells about iPhones is that they maintain their resale value much better than any other smartphone. This is because these iPhones last for many years and Apple offers software updates for a long time.

The market for buying and selling iPhone in good condition is huge and you can get good money for an iPhone that you are using, as long as you take good care of it. Right now there are people selling a 64 GB iPhone 11 for between 550 and 600 euros.

So the first thing you have to do with your new iPhone is buy a case and protective screen to ensure a good sale price.

It is a mobile that will last you many years

It is evident that the price of the iPhone is much higher than the very popular mobile phones of brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo or realme, so when you make an investment such as an iPhone you have to think ahead.

Another reason to buy an iPhone is its longevity. They tend to last a long time, there are people who are still using an iPhone 7 from 2016, from 4 years ago, and it works very well. In addition, Apple keeps these iPhone updated with security patches and the new iOS functions that other newer models have.

As with any other mobile, little by little the battery will have less charge, which results in fewer hours of use. But replacing an iPhone battery is not expensive, Apple itself only charges 75 euros for an original battery and labor, although you can surely find stores that do it for less.

