5 reasons why you should avoid fad diets



Diets that severely restrict food groups may not provide all the nutrients you need to function properly.

Photo: Deon Black / Pexels

If you are about to follow one of the fad diets that allow you to lose weight dramatically in a short time. You should know that many of the crash diets that are highly restrictive or encourage you to eat the same foods they have the rebound effect, those lost kilos will rise again. In addition, they can cause negative side effects that you should consider.

Some fad diets do not provide all the nutrients the body needs. Not only do they make you feel bad, a nutritional imbalance can make you unable to function properly.

Here are five reasons to avoid fad diets

1. They can make you sick and cause long-term health problems

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

You weaken your immune system

A highly restrictive diet can make you vulnerable to infection. To ensure a sufficient amount of immune cells and antibodies, which are important for your body to respond to infections, you need adequate amounts of minerals and vitamins provided by a healthy diet, according to the Harvard School of Public Health.

Consume one varied diet with high-quality protein, fat, and carbohydrate sources can help you maintain a healthy weight and a good metabolic state.

You can develop serious illnesses

If you lose more than 3 pounds a week for several weeks, you can increase the chance that you will develop gallstones. If you follow a diet of less than 800 calories a day for a long time, you may have serious heart problems, notes the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

2. Excluding food groups is dangerous

Photo: Shutterstock

Diets that severely restrict the calories, types, or groups of foods you eat generally do not lead to long-lasting weight loss and may do not provide all the nutrients you need to function properly.

3. No carbohydrates and lots of fat doesn’t work for everyone

Photo: Total Shape / Pexels

Low-carb diets can be high in fat and protein, which can make you sick. Especially if they are saturated fats, such as butter, cheese, and meat.

Too much saturated fat can raise your cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the UK National Health Service (NHS). It also indicates that low carbohydrate diets can cause side effects such as bad breath, headaches, and constipation.

With so much fat to metabolize, the ketogenic diet or keto diet could worsen any existing liver conditions, notes Harvard Health Publishing. The keto diet is not for everyone and there are some conditions that you should check beforehand.

4. Detox diets don’t work

Photo: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

Juice diets and “detox”Can cause initial weight loss due to low calorie intake, But they don’t lead to lasting weight loss, and they may not provide all the nutrients you need.

The National Institutes of Health note that there is no convincing research to support the use of “detox” diets to control weight or remove toxins from the body.

5. The cabbage soup diet among other fad diets are neither effective nor safe

Photo: Shutterstock

Some restrictive fad diets like the cabbage soup diet, blood type diet, egg diet are not effective or safe for your health. They have a rebound effect and can lead to nutritional imbalances.

In addition, many of these diets do not consider chronic diseases or conditions that exist in people.

If you need to lose weight, you must do so without skimping on essential nutrients. Nutrition experts point out that a sensible goal is to try to lose between half a pound and a pound per week. You can do this by cutting 250 to 500 calories a day and doing physical activity.

–

