5 reasons why you haven’t received your stimulus check yet

Millions of people have already received the third stimulus check through direct deposit, and it has also begun to be sent through traditional mail in the form of paper checks.

However, there are many other people who have not seen their check yet, and have not even received the previous two.

This can be due to several reasons, and below we share five of them.

1 – Your stimulus check was not sent to the correct bank account

You signed up for direct deposit, but your check didn’t arrive. Why?

Your stimulus payment may have gone to the wrong bank account. Perhaps your bank account was closed or an electronic transfer attempt was made for a temporary bank account, such as the one used on behalf of millions of people who used the services of a tax preparer like Jackson Hewitt, TurboTax, and H&R Block. , as reported by CNET.

2 – The IRS does not know your current address

You may have moved in 2020 and the IRS (or USPS) don’t know your new address now. For this reason, the IRS does not have your correct address to send you payment such as a paper check or EIP debit card.

If you think you are going to receive a stimulus check in the mail, inform the IRS and USPS as soon as possible of your new postal addressl.

3 – USPS postal service delays delay delivery of your check

The IRS is currently sending the third round of stimulus checks via wire transfer and by mail. But a delay in the postal service could cause some payments to be delayed.

So the best thing you can do is track your check on the IRS portal through the Get My Payment tool, and subscribe to the USPS service, Informed Delivery.

4 – Debt collectors could have garnished your payment

It could be that your money was seized by private debt collectors. Remember that the first check was liable to seizure, even if you owe child support payments that have already expired.

The latter did not apply to the second stimulus check. However, For the third check, private debt collectors can collect your debts by keeping your stimulus payment.

5 – You could have overlooked the mail envelope with your payment

With the first stimulus check, some people reported accidentally throwing away the envelope containing their check, not knowing that their support was inside.

So pay attention to the mail and don’t assume that all envelopes are junk. Remember that a paper check will be sent in a white envelope from the US Department of the Treasury and the note field should read: “” Economic Impact Payment. (which means Economic Impact Payment).

