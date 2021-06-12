5 reasons why the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G can be the definitive cheap mobile | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new good and cheap mobile from OnePlus has already arrived. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be a competition against many Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo in the mid-range and that may have a chance to succeed in Spain.

The arrival of the Nord range to OnePlus has managed to once again position the well-known mobile brand as an option where to get “the three B’s”: a good, nice and cheap mobile. Although they still maintain their premium range smartphones such as the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, this new mobile has a very interesting price for everything it offers.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs 329 euros at launch and can be officially purchased on June 21, although if you reserve it on Amazon you make sure you have it right on D-Day.

The new mid-range mobile for the masses from OnePlus has a 6.43 “AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 750G and a 64MP camera with 4K recording.

That OnePlus maintains and grows its Nord range is excellent news for all people who are looking for a good mobile, with technical characteristics for all kinds of uses and still maintain a reasonable price.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is directly among the Top mobiles under 400 euros and can hurt brands like Samsung and Xiaomi on their higher-priced mobiles. These are some of the reasons why OnePlis Nord CE 5G may be one of your 2021 mobiles.

A reduced price for a Top mobile

OnePlus has marked the price of its OnePlus Nord CE 5G in its base version at a risky limit. The model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage it only costs 329 euros at launch. This means that in a few weeks it will continue to drop and if you buy it in stores like AlIExpress, you may save even more.

Although those 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage are very, very good, the version with –attention– 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage It goes on to cost 399 euros.

Yes, with 12 GB of RAM and a good processor like the one Snapdragon 750G for less than 400 euros.

90 Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus returns to bet on the high refresh rate even on its cheap mobiles. This time they use a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh, which makes the difference if you come from a mobile with a “normal” screen.

It also has a FullHD + and HDR resolution, which is perfect for watching movies, series and all the videos you want from streaming platforms.

Processor with 5G and for games

The processor chosen for this mobile is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G. It is already used in other mobiles such as the Mi 10T Lite, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G or Xiaomi Mi 10i.

The 8-nanometer-based processor has 8 cores, 4 2.2 GHz Cortex A77 and 4 1.8 GHz Cortex A55. It also has the Adreno 619 graphics processor optimized for games. And it is that although OnePlus does not say it directly, this mobile will be able to with all your mobile games without problems.

64 megapixel camera and perfect selfies

Cameras are one of the main features on a mobile and OnePlus usually does a good job on its Nord mobiles. Despite using lower resolution sensors than in its premium ranges, this OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple system on the back, and a camera for selfies.

Specific the main camera is 64 megapixels with aperture f / 1.79, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor that is used mainly for photos with portrait effect. As for video, you can record in 4K resolution at 30 fps, but also in Full HD at 60 fps.

On the screen, integrated as a hole in the upper left, it uses a 16 megapixel f / 2.45 camera capable of recording video in Full HD and making Time-Lapse.

Very fast battery charging

The battery of this OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 4,500 mAh, something strange that they do not bet on 5,000mAh or even more as Xiaomi does in some of its mid-range phones. And although this battery should give an autonomy of more than a day, if you have problems using it a lot you can always count on fast charging.

OnePlus has included 30W fast charge with its Warp Charge 30T technology and charger included in box. This combination allows you to have the battery charged from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes.

