In a month and a half the NBA returns and Los Angeles Lakers They are the favorites to win the 2019/20 championship. We list some of the reasons why they can achieve the desired ring:

1. LeBron James

The King is reason to believe that the Los Angeles Lakers is a clear favorite to win the NBA. Leaving aside last season (clearly transitional), James had played the previous 8 league finals (achieving 3 championships).

2. The James-Davis duo

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are the best duo of this season in the NBA. No franchise has two players so determined that they are performing at the level that these two were doing before the break.

3. Before the break they were the best

Before the league was stopped by the Los Angeles Lakers coronavirus pandemic, it was by far the fittest team in the league. He beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers in a week, his two theoretically great rivals in the championship fight. The team is formed, blended, integrated and that, despite the hiatus, is not forgotten.

4. Defense

Those in purple and gold are able this season to defend at a brutal level, a circumstance that is key to winning a championship.

5. A complete template

The Lakers have a very complete squad, perfect to win the ring, with stars like LeBron and Davis, with veterans like Rondo and Green, as inside players like McGee or Howard and with talented youngsters like Kuzma. They have everything to win.