5 reasons why the Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best cheap tablets on the market | Technology

Amazon updates its 10-inch Fire HD 10 tablet with a fully customized version of Android and an app store that has practically all the apps you need.

Amazon has renewed one of its Fire HD tablets, specifically Fire HD 10 which indicates that it has a 10.1-inch screen. In this renovation, with minimal cosmetic changes, some of its characteristics are improved that in combination make it a better tablet, especially for those looking for a cheap tablet and for all kinds of uses.

Amazon tablets like this Fire HD 10 are perfect products to consume content. Not only are they cheap, they are also resistant and as tablets for children they are perfect. But in this version it is improved to capture the attention of adults and young people.

The variety of cheap Android tablets is overwhelming. But 90% of the tablets that cost less than 200 euros come from brands that you may not feel comfortable buying because you will never know if they will have software updates or if the guarantees are as they should be when sold in Spain.

The good thing about Amazon tablets is that it has a brand behind that we know well enough and that can solve any problem for you. But there is much more to know about this tablet that makes it one of the best options in cheap tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 10 only costs 149 euros

New 2021 version of the Amazon tablet with a 10.1-inch screen, 3 GB of RAM and options of 32 GB and 64 GB of expandable storage with microSD card.

Amazon manages to keep the prices of its tablets very low because although they do not use the newest components that they can access, they use tricks such as adding advertising of their products on the locked screen to lower the cost.

In this way, an Amazon Fire HD 10 32 GB only costs 149.99 euros. A good price for a tablet of these characteristics. If you want more capacity you can choose 64 GB for 189.99 euros.

If you choose the versions without advertising then they cost 164.99 euros and 204.99 euros respectively.

The choice is yours, although we already told you that advertising is not so bad in the cheaper versions.

Faster and brighter screen

The news of this Fire HD 10 from 2021 focus on experience with substantial speed improvement in all respects.

Maintains a 2 GHz octa-core processor, but now has 3 GB of RAM, double that of the previous version. This allows it to be faster responding to applications and the feeling of response in the Android operating system.

Although the 10.1-inch screen is the same size as the previous generation, now the edges are smaller, which becomes a tablet with the same screen, but more compact.

What’s more, the screen is now much brighter and it has a better color contrast, although without reaching the level of AMOLED screens.

A battery upgrade of up to 12 hours

Another of the improvements of this tablet is the battery. With the change of processor and RAM performance is improved, but also power consumption. Amazon says that this Amazon Fire HD 10 can now last up to 12 hours, although it will always depend on the type of use you give it.

But this means that this tablet can be an all-day tablet for your whole day. Both surf the internet, and watch videos, series and movies. But why not too take it to the kitchen and turn it into a kind of Alexa with a screen, like the Echo Show, since it has its integrated assistant.

With built-in Alexa you can do it all, even use it hands-free to make calls or video calls.

You can use Office apps on Fire HD 10 and much more

Among the novelties that this new Amazon Fire HD brings is the official arrival of Microsoft applications to this tablet. As it does not have Google services, it does not have a Google Play Store, but it does have an application store.

Microsoft just added the Office app to the Amazon app store. It is the new version that combines Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more into one.

You will find applications such as Spotify, Netflix, Disney +, Zoom, Instagram, Facebook and thousands more in their store so that you do not miss those of Google.

A perfect tablet for children

Amazon tablets are products for consuming content, especially videos and surfing the internet. But if you also add its price, it remains as one of the best tablets for children that you can buy.

It has options like parental controls to prevent your children from using it at certain times or accessing content that you do not want them to use. In addition, the Amazon application store has many children’s games.

Add an extra thick protective case like this one for less than 19 euros and you have a slippery hand-proof tablet.

